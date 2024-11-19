A popular TikTok content creator shared a comical video of how his little sister trolled him

The funny little girl dissed the young man while he was cooking a pot of food in the kitchen

Social media users flooded the comment section with laughter and applauded the girl's 'diss track'

A young man's little sister dissed him about his cooking skills. Images: @mikephiri01

Source: TikTok

Siblings undoubtedly have a natural talent for finding creative ways to annoy each other. A little sister couldn't resist trolling her brother while he was cooking a pot of food, turning an ordinary kitchen scene into a battleground of playful antics.

Little sister disses big brother's cooking skills

A TikTok content creator using the handle @mikephiri01, who has millions watching his comical skits on the app, shared a video of himself and his little sister Milli in one of the funny clips they shoot together.

As the young man cooked a pot of food, his sister slowly entered the kitchen and sang to him that he shouldn't waste the food. The little girl added that he didn't know how to cook and could burn their mother's pots.

In response to the diss, the brother reprimanded his sister, who quickly ran away.

Watch the video below:

Internet users laugh at sister trolling brother

Thousands of social media users rushed to the viral video's comment section to share how funny they found the siblings' relationship. Others complimented the little girl's singing, even though it was a diss to her brother.

@shay_cotton, who found the clip amusing, said to the man:

"It's the fact that she knows you will be catching feelings."

@nkosiiey.twixy, possibly a fan of the content-creating duo, said:

"This video is the best. Milli is so hilarious."

@chumatshezi told the online community:

"She's the princess who's going to spy and tell Mummy everything while she's not at home."

@shinesebele laughed and added in the comment section:

"She's singing facts. So lovely."

@kefilwemolapo8 said with humour:

"What a nice way to tell the truth."

@antheaarnold laughed and shared with app users:

"Getting roasted in a song is epic, and the utter concern on her face."

