“I’d Perish”: Woman’s Seshebo Disaster Sparks Laughter and Sympathy, SA Reacts
- A video of seshebo on the ground sparked a massive buzz online and went viral on social media
- The clip grabbed the attention of many, gathering loads of views, along with thousands of likes and comments
- South Africans reacted with amusement as they flocked to the comments with jokes and laughter
A South African woman was left devastated over her food disaster and took to social media to share it with the world.
Spilled seshebo causes panic
The world came crumbling down for a woman under the TikTok handle @c.eegow, who showed off how her delicious meal, seshebo, fell on the ground, leaving many people amused and concerned on the internet.
Seshebo, a South African dish, is typically made from stew or gravy with tomatoes, onions, various spices, and sometimes vegetables, meat, or beans. It is commonly enjoyed with pap but can also be paired with rice or bread.
While taking to her TikTok comments, the @c.eegow expressed how she felt during that moment, saying:
"Yoooh we experienced heart palpitations due to that situation chomi."
The video went on to become a hit on TikTok, generating many views and thousands of likes and comments.
Watch the video below:
SA cracks jokes in the comments
The online community was amused as they flooded the comments section, cracking jokes while some expressed their concerns.
Ona said:
"Yoh, I would evaporate."
Ndi added:
"I’d perish."
L e e wrote:
"Nkosiyam, I would cry."
Dineojulia12 poked fun at herself, saying:
"My relationship right now."
Metse shared:
"My mom would kill me. I wouldn’t be laughing like that."
Tsholo commented:
"Ke madlozi akwatile."
