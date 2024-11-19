A stunner and her mother nailed the marriage challenge as they showed off their rings in style, leaving peeps gushing

A woman and her mother took part in the trending TikTok challenge, and they absolutely nailed it, leaving many in awe.

Mom and daughter ace marriage challenge with rings

The fun, trending TikTok challenge had many married couples flexing their different types of rings for the world to see, but social media user @lindiwebianca’s post stood out among the rest.

@lindiwebianca uploaded a clip on the platform that has since gone viral. In it, she showcases her ring while dressed to the nines alongside her mom, who is also dressed in style. The woman wore a black dress while her mother rocked a red one.

They both then put on their shades as they flexed their different types of wedding bands in style, leaving peeps amazed.

Watch the heartwarming video below:

TikTokkers were left in awe by the video

The online community loved the heartwarming interaction between the mother and her daughter and gushed over them in the comments.

Kingbhebhe wished them well, saying:

"May the lord bless and protect your marriages, queens."

Mandibabe said:

"Mommy and daughter combo so beautiful, ladies."

Slenda sama million wrote:

"My fave trend."

RetsepileNM expressed:

"Not yet married, but I'm doing it by faith."

BlackRose commented:

"I do not know how much I watched this video. I love everything about it. Makeup, jewellery, skin colour. I am dark-skinned skin, but I do not think I ever had such strong feelings of wanting and loving to be dark skin."

Mom and daughter dance together

