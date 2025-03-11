A video of a groom crying some intense tears of joy began circulating online after his makhoti tried to calm him down

The pair were getting married through a traditional ceremony, and the man broke down as soon as he saw his bride

Women across Mzansi loved the moment and some of them wished for their future husbands to react the same way

A loving makhoti comforted the groom after he started crying on their wedding day. Images: mobeauty_luxury

Source: TikTok

Weddings are some of the most unforgettable days for a future husband and wife, and this one groom surely won't forget his. A man cried tears of joy the moment he saw his bride at their wedding.

I'm not crying, you are

TikTokker mobeauty_luxury who seemingly did the make up for the bride shared the clip to her thousands of followers. It's quite obvious that the groom feels deeply for the bride, he really couldn't keep his tears back because of all the emotions he was feeling. The TikTokker congratulated the woman on her and her husband's special day.

Watch the video below:

A day to remember

Weddings are wonderful events to behold in South Africa. The variety of cultures and languages means that the day will always be a wonderful scene to behold because of all the fantastic traditional attire on full display. There are so many versions of them for each culture that it's difficult to keep track of them at times.

The couple had a fun day with family and a band to top it all off. Image: Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

Several other videos within mobeauty_luxury's page highlighted how happy the couple were on their day. Other clips show the pair dancing on the street with their friends and family while a band plays in the background. Their special day seems like one that the whole neighbourhood won't forget.

Netizens got emotional after watching the video with many wishing for the same love the pair experienced in the video.

Read the comments below:

Ruralgurl said:

"Sorry but that bride she’s strong, cuz hai lol nna bekolla 🤣❤️"

Sugatreats mentioned:

"If he doesn't react like this, I don't want him🥺"

Ketetsi commented:

"Only a woman who knows the value of a man, can make a man so emotional, knowing very well that he is marrying his peace 🥰🥰"

Nadie9ice shared:

"When your woman gives an assurance like this as man you have no choice but to reciprocate ❤️🥰I love it 🥰"

Lelos posted:

"I am a crying baby my sister you are so strong 😢😢 My makeup would be messed up now🥰🥰 Tears of joy brother 🥰🥰 Makoti o botse kudu kudu hle💞"

MANKWEE 🐆 KATSE YA NAGA🐆 said:

"I pray for a man like this who will cry for seeing me 💞 Priceless moment 💗"

Sheila Lekalakala mentioned:

"I pray this type of love locate me🙏"

A 30-year-old woman bragged about her relationship with her 60-year-old partner, showing their cosy moment together, causing a stir on social media.

Source: Briefly News