A 30-year-old woman bragged about her relationship with her 60-year-old partner, showing their cosy moment together, causing a stir on social media

In the video shared on TikTok, the couple proudly strolled down towards the parking lot, in matching outfits

Social media users were shocked to learn of their age gap, with many wishing them a happy relationship, and others unsure if they'd be able to date a person twice their age

Age differences in relationships often raise eyebrows, but for many couples, the gap doesn't seem to matter. Some people find happiness with older partners, feeling loved and respected, as they claim older partners tend to show more care and affection.

A local lady, TikTok user @sammyexclusivecouture, flaunted her man on the video streaming platform and proudly revealed his age, leaving many social media users with much to say.

The couple stroll together in matching outfits

In the video, the 30-year-old woman proudly walks alongside her 60-year-old partner, holding a bag of food as they stroll, seemingly from a restaurant. Both are dressed in matching white shirts and shorts, radiating happiness and contentment. The woman shares the clip with a recording that highlights the benefits of being in a relationship with one person, as there's nothing to hide or worry about.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA comments on the couple's age difference

The clip gained popularity online, with many social media users reacting positively to the couple's bond. Some were surprised by the age difference, saying they would never date people who are twice their age, others agreed that age doesn't matter when love and respect are present. Many commented on how good the 60-year-old looked, saying he looked 10 years younger than his real age.

User @Busisiwe CharmainYende said:

"As long happy wena girl. Yi ancestor lakho (with your old man)."

User @DivaDeMary's commented:

"He's definitely taking care of himself for that age 🥰🥰, take care of him also sisters 😘."

User @hlophep added:

"Something should be kept private, be happy in silence."

User @Lerato said:

"Girl you are living my dream 😭."

User @simtafmtha 🇿🇦 🇿🇦 bragged:

"Owam is turning 65 this year. We are going to travel the world together. We just got engaged in December."

User @Reagile commented with a question and a compliment:

"Are you guys married or just dating, because you are blessed, both looking beautiful and happy, age is just a number."

