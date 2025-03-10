A South African woman named Olga shared that she made pap and vleis for her American husband to try

The man seemed to enjoy the meal after he stated it tasted "African" and that it reminded him of mashed rice

Some social media users thought the meal looked tasty, while others questioned it in the comment section

A South African woman raised questions when she served her American husband a plate of pap and vleis. Images: @trellyandolg, @its_olgaloetphia

Source: Instagram

A South African woman married to an American man brought Mzansi to his plate when she made him pap and vleis. However, a few confused South Africans on the internet had a few questions about the meal prepared.

Pap and vleis for the win

Content-creating couple Trelly and Olga uploaded a video on their shared TikTok account where the wife proudly showcased what she made. Instead of the usualy meaty pieces, Olga added a chicken stew to the plate, which she still referred to as pap and vleis.

She also instructed her husband how to eat the South African meal, which was with his hands.

After giving the meal a try, Trelly shared that the meal tasted "African" and reminded him of mashed rice.

Regarding whether he liked what was prepared, Olga told app users in her caption:

"Well, he finished his plate! He likes it."

Watch the TikTok video below:

What is pap?

According to the information portal South Africa, pap is maize meal that can either be served stiff, runny, or soft.

Pap (which can be enjoyed with a hearty meaty and vegetable dish) is a staple food in many South African people's homes, including Mzansi's award-winning singer Tyla, who admitted she carried maize meal everywhere she goes.

Pap can also be enjoyed with relish served on top. Image: Aninka Bongers-Sutherland

Source: Getty Images

Internet questions South African dish

While some social media users thought the meal looked delicious and wished to have a plate of their own, other app users headed to the comment section with confusion after seeing what Olga had put on the plate. Some people also thought that cutlery wasn't needed for the local meal.

@just_tarynj stated in disbelief:

"Eating pap with a fork is unreal."

@user3113520554148 laughed and said:

"It's chicken. Technically vleis, but we both know it's not vleis."

@sine.ntshali added a crying emoji when they wrote in the comment section:

"If you promise me pap and vleis and you bring that out."

@tigaz_ec shared their thoughts, writing:

"The was no need for for the greens."

@wendy_mapholow laughed and told the online community:

"He's not so generous when it comes to sharing."

@dougieallison5578 suggested to Olga in the comments:

"Give him pap and pork cutlets."

@mia560626 said to the public:

"As far as my pride is concerned, I won't let anyone teach me how to eat anything, especially in public. It's kind of childish and embarrassing."

