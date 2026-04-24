The Favalosa cultivar EVOO took overall first prize at the NOVA Awards. Image: @derusticaolive

Source: Instagram

A locally produced extra virgin olive oil has taken first place at a prestigious international competition, beating entries from some of the world’s most famous olive oil-producing countries.

Shared by Good Things Guy on 23 April 2026, the winning oil, De Rustica’s Estate Collection Favolosa EVOO, impressed judges at the NOVA Awards 2026 in Córdoba, Spain. The oil's exceptional quality, flavour, consistency, and distinct ingredients, which include green bananas, earned it the top spot.

What makes the achievement even more amazing is the competition itself. The NOVA awards are known for their strict judging process, with expert tasters from multiple countries blind-testing oils for aroma, taste, and overall excellence before selecting the best of the best. The platform is an internationally recognised one that honours individuals, teams, and organisations who are innovators in their different industries, and this year, they hosted the first international competition dedicated exclusively to extra virgin olive oils made from new olive varieties.

Industry voices say the win is another strong signal that South Africa’s olive oil sector is excelling on the world stage. Local producers have been working hard to build a reputation for premium-quality extra virgin olive oils that can be on the same level as traditional Mediterranean favourites.

This achievement comes after consistent hardwork and team efforts. Image: @derusticaolive

Source: Instagram

Briefly News reached out to the De Rustica Olive Estate and spoke to Louwrens Storm, the Sales and Marketing Manager. Speaking on what led to the achievement, he explained:

"It was a team effort from the whole team. We aimed to just produce the best oil as we've consistently been doing throughout the years."

When asked how receiving the exceptional award made them feel, Louwrens responded:

"Very proud. Especially since it's a new award for upcoming cultivars and our new FS17 cultivar (Favalosa cultivar EVOO), which is made up of other older cultivars, won. So it's a privilege to be the best in the world."

Mzansi couldn't be prouder

South Africans have been filling the Good Things Guys Facebook page with messages of congratulations for the international win. While many celebrated the global recognition, others also noted the product’s premium pricing locally, but overall, the response has been one of pride and applause for the estate’s continued success.

View the Facebook post below:

Lindsey Killops Gibaud praised:

"Congrats to everyone at De Rustica Olive Estate - how amazing to have one again!"

Hazel Schreiber stated:

"I was advised many years ago to only buy South African olive oil as it’s never blended, whereas even the best overseas oil is, so I'm not surprised we won first prize."

Gill Laurence said:

"Wow! What a great achievement and an honour!"

Craig Gerard Samuel said:

"In the last 10 years, I’ve been saying that our olive oil stands amongst the best in the world."

Fiona Lynda Jacobs added:

"It's a pity normal working South Africans can't afford to buy it for home use."

Adele Metz replied:

"Huge congratulations to the De Rustica Olive Estate team!"

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Source: Briefly News