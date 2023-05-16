The police have shut down rumours circulating on social media that the weapon used to gun down AKA was recovered

Reports have been spreading on Tuesday morning that the murder weapon was found in Umlazi

AKA was murdered with his friend Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane' three months ago outside a popular restaurant in Durban

Police called out the media for reporting fake news about AKA's murder case. Image: @akaworldwide

Source: Facebook

The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police dampened people's hopes that the murder of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes was about to be solved.

The police released a stern statement urging the media to stop reporting unfounded allegations about the investigation because it jeopardises the case.

This was after EWN reported that the firearm used in the assassination of the Lemons rapper was found in the possession of a man in his early twenties in Umlazi.

SAPS call out media houses of reporting unfounded allegations

As soon as the story grabbed headlines, KZN SAPS poured cold water on it and dragged the media for running with unverified allegations.

“Some media houses, who clearly seem hell-bent to botch any police endeavours to find the killers and bring justice to the families of the victims, started the day on Tuesday morning with unsubstantiated rumours and malicious allegations about the recovery of the so-called murder weapon.”

According to ZAlebs, the SAPS provincial spokesperson Lt-Col Robert Netshiunda added that unethical reporting risks the progress of the investigation.

“Journalists are also advised against formulating uncorroborated allegations for the sole reason of triggering a reaction or soliciting commentary from the police. The zeal to break the story should never surpass the responsibility to report truthfully and ethically.”

Citizens discuss the statement issued by the Durban police

@ManyovuG said:

"The problem is your investigations take forever, people don't have forever to wait. This makes everyone lose faith, trust and confidence in you and your work."

@g_mapaya stated:

"You are failing the Forbes family and now you looking for a scapegoat. The media will report everything that is in the public interest."

@Muzi38270168 tweeted:

"Don't bore us, find the killer."

@sgoda27 added:

"AKA's death was well orchestrated. Now the innocent boy from Umlazi must be arrested because high police officials have been bribed."

