Nota Baloyi set social media on fire with his take on the brutal killing of AKA and alluded that his crew was in on it

Nota said AKA's booking at YuGo was suspicious because the club had been out of business for a month

After the graphic CCTV footage that shows how the rapped was shot dead was leaked, Nota and fans started their investigations online

Nota Baloyi shares his theories on Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes shooting in Durban.

Nota Baloyi does not believe that AKA died because of a random shooting. The controversial music executive posted a video on Instagram analysing the rapper's final moments on earth outside Wish restaurant in Durban.

Nota posts an Instagram video demanding answers from Durban and AKA's crew

Nota posted a lengthy video saying that AKA was assassinated based on the CCTV footage that was released. He said everyone who was with AKA except Tebello Motsoane and the driver are involved in his murder. See the video below:

AKA's fans decide to personally investigate the murder

Some of Supermega's supporters were fired up by Nota heartfelt clip and said they will try to solve the case themselves instead of relying on the police. A lot of them agreed with Nota and said that he was making a lot of sense.

@ZamaOnceya said:

"The public can actually find AKA killers."

@nmzima19 stated:

"Our Kanye West is right this time please don't sue him."

@Modrich21840165 asked:

"In America, if you try to walk up to a rapper his security will rebuild your body what was AKA security doing?"

@eagletnmokoena

"For once Nota is right, it doesn’t make sense at all."

@MmolaTumi suggested:

"This crazy dude must just say it loud and scream the name of the person who ordered the hit."

@Modipadi_W stated:

"This time he’s not crazy, those are facts."

@nmzima19 stated:

"I agree Tibz was part of it. Unfortunately, he died with AKA. He was saying wherever I go you go, he was toasting to Tibza to follow him."

@LadyMay_K tweeted:

"All their phones must be handed over to the investigation team."

AKA’s shooting: Graphic CCTV footage shows moment rapper AKA and Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane were gunned down

Earlier, Briefly News reported that a CCTV video showing AKA's last moments on earth has left Mzansi at a loss for words. The viral clip shows the rapper and some of his friends leaving Wish restaurants and heading to their vehicles.

A hitman wearing a hoodie then walks up to the group and fires shots, shooting AKA in the back of the head and runs away on foot.

