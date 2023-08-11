The Hawaiin island of Maui was struck by devastation when wildfire razed the town of Lahaina to the ground

The death toll from the fires has risen to 55, while an estimated 1 000 people are still unaccounted for

A video is making the rounds on social media, showing how locals were forced to jump into the ocean to escape the blaze

MAUI - Scores of families have been torn apart by the devastating wildfires tearing through the island town of Lahaina on Maui, Hawaii.

The wildfires in Maui, Hawaii, have tragically claimed the lives of 55 people, while around 1 000 are missing. Image: @chefjoshuamarten/TikTok & Patrick T. Fallon/Getty Images

55 people have been confirmed dead, while 1000 are still missing after the fire razed the town, leaving little in its wake.

Maui locals flee from blaze

Locals and tourists fled for their lives as the fire raged. Some people were forced to jump into the ocean to escape the flames.

A video reposted on Twitter by user @maple_andrew92 shows desperate locals seeking water in the sea as smoke billows around them.

Maui fires death toll expected to rise

Hawaii Governor Josh Green said that though the estimated 1 000 missing people are not presumed dead, the state anticipates that the death toll will rise, Independent reported.

Green added that hundreds among those unaccounted for have been left without communication, making their safety unclear.

Green said:

“Here’s the challenge: there’s no power, no internet, no phone, no radio. You compound some of that. So when we’re speaking to our officers, we need them to get a sat phone.”

Authorities are still trying to determine what caused the devastating wildfires.

World devasted as wildfires cause destruction

