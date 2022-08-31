The Democratic Alliance said it is saddened by the passing of its Western Cape Legislature Chief Whip Lorraine Botha

The political party said she collapsed while at work after suffering a heart attack on Wednesday, 31 August

Botha served as caucus chairperson prior to being appointed as chief whip and the DA sent its deepest condolences

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance is mourning after the death of the party’s Western Cape Legislature Chief Whip Lorraine Botha, who died at work on Wednesday, 31 August.

DA Western Cape Chief Whip Lorraine Botha died after collapsing at work.

She collapsed suddenly after suffering a heart attack. The party’s Provincial Leader Tertuis Simmers confirmed her death with News24 and said the DA was deeply saddened.

Botha was elected to the provincial parliament in 2014 and served as the Standing Committees on the Premier and Constitutional Matters, Education and Social Development’s chairperson for over eight years.

According to IOL, she also served as caucus chairperson prior to being appointed as chief whip in May this year. In addition, Botha also worked as the DA constituency head for Bergrivier.

The political party extends its deepest condolences to her children, family, friends, and colleagues. In a statement, the DA also wished the family strength during the difficult time.

Tributes pour in:

@FMohokare said:

“May her soul rest in peace.”

@e_dna commented:

“My most heartfelt condolences to her loved ones.”

@DKB20 added:

“May her soul rest in peace.”

Deputy Minister of Transport Sindisiwe Chikunga loses 6 family members in horrific car crash

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported a deadly accident on the N11 in KwaZulu-Natal claimed the lives of six members of Deputy Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga’s family on Sunday, 17 July.

Her son, daughter-in-law and four grandchildren died in the crash. The collision is believed to have involved a sedan and a bakkie.

Chikunga’s Spokesperson Collen Msibi said the deputy minister hasn’t been to identify the remains yet. According to EWN, more details about the accident will be released once full information is established from local authorities. Msibi said the family is pleading for privacy until the full facts are established.

