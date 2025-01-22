The Nigerian famous DJ Big N recently escaped death after he was robbed in South African

The DJ shared a post on social media mentioning how he was shot in the leg while trying to escape a robbery

Big N also mentioned that by the grace of God, he survived the armed robbery and that he has been recovering well at home

Crime in South Africa is never-ending, and everyone gets affected by the armed robberies, murders, and break-ins that happen daily. Recently, a famous Nigerian DJ was a victim of an armed robbery.

Nigerian star Big N survives death in Mzansi

The famous Nigerian DJ Big found himself at the wrong place and time. The Naija star was also a victim of an armed robbery recently in South Africa as he shared on social media that he survived death while being robbed by unknown armed robbers.

In his detailed post, Big N explained how he tried escaping the robbery only to get shot in the leg and also get a gun on his head and forced to give his expensive jewellery and watch to the robbers.

Big N also mentioned that he was alive and that it was all by the grace of God. He also noted that he is recovering well at home.

He wrote:

"On Sunday, January 12th, a night out turned into both the worst and most teachable experience of my life. I went out with some friends to a fancy lounge in Johannesburg, SA. From there, I decided to head to another club with another acquaintance. On the way, at a traffic light, we were ambushed by two cars carrying six armed men with automatic rifles.

"In the chaos, I tried to escape, but I got shot in the leg. One of the robbers put the rifle to my head and demanded my watch, which I struggled to remove, along with my chain and other jewellery. Bleeding heavily, I managed to get back to the car, and the driver rushed me to the nearest hospital. The bullet had passed through my leg, narrowly missing a major artery and bone."

