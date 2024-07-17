The South African singer Intaba Yase Dubai shared that he nearly lost his life in a severe car accident

The star shared pictures on social media of a crashed white car and mentioned that he was en route to Johannesburg when this mishap took place

He further mentioned that he was unfortunately going to spend his birthday at the hospital

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Intaba Yase Dubai survives a car accident. Image: @intabayasedubainm

Source: Instagram

The musical artist Intaba Yase Dubai shared a horrific story about how he almost lost his life.

Intaba Yase Dubai nearly lost his life in a severe car crash

Yet another Mzansi celebrity was faced with a near-death experience not so long ago.

The Imali Eningi hitmaker shared on social media that he was involved in a tragic car accident that almost claimed his life. The star shared some details and pictures of a crashed white car on his social media page, which he has deleted.

According to Daily Sun, the musician was on his way to Johannesburg when this mishap occurred, and he spent his birthday at the hospital because of the accident.

He wrote:

"I might end up celebrating my birthday in the hospital, but I'll keep going as long as I'm still breathing. Last night, I was driving to Joburg, but the persistent bad luck won't stop me."

When the publication contacted people close to the star, they declined to comment on the accident and said they should ask him instead.

One of them said:

"He chose not to attend the show due to embarrassment over things not coming together. As for the accident, I prefer not to discuss it further; he holds all the answers."

In his defence, the singer responded and said:

"There are people who don't want to see me prosper. But they won't finish me. Please, let me get better first, then I'll talk more about the accident."

Intaba Yase Dubai says 2024 is the payback time

In a previous report from Briefly News, Intaba Yase Dubai, Lindokuhle Msomi is working hard in the studio on new music for his fans.

On Instagram, Lindokuhle said 2024 is payback time for him, leaving fans to wonder if that was a diss towards Ambitiouz Entertainment. Intaba YaseDubai also shared a snippet of the song on his Instagram page.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News