The South African Police Service is investigating a case of culpable homicide after two suspects were killed in a crash

The suspects, who were arrested for motor vehicle theft, were killed while being transported at the back of a police van

South Africans called for safety features at the back of vehicles following the crash in which two were killed

Two suspects were killed at the back of a police van following a crash involving the state vehicle and a Hyundai Atos. Image: @VehicleTrackerz

Source: Twitter

GAUTENG – Two suspects were killed, and five officers were injured following a crash between two vehicles in Sunnyside, Pretoria.

Gauteng Provincial Police Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo confirmed that a case of culpable homicide was opened following the death of the two suspects. The duo was at the back of the police van when it crashed into a private vehicle on Tuesday, 21 January 2025.

Suspects arrested for motor vehicle theft

The deceased were among three people arrested by police for motor vehicle theft. They were found in possession of car jammers and different sets of registration plates during the arrest.

CHECK OUT: Register for a FREE copywriting portfolio webinar. Earn more in 2025.

Police were transporting the trio to hospital when they collided with a Hyundai Atos. The driver of the Atos was not injured.

Five of the officers in the state vehicle sustained injuries and were admitted for further treatment.

“Two suspects died on the scene, while the third one was transported to a medical care centre for treatment,” Lt-Col Masondo stated.

The suspects were found with car jamming equipment and different sets of registration plates. Image: @VehicleTrackerz

Source: Twitter

Police vehicles involved in accidents

The recent accident is by no means the only time a police vehicle has been involved in an accident. On 30 October 2024, a state vehicle overturned and landed on its roof into a water canal in Gordon's Bay.

On 30 December 2024, a police officer was killed in a head-on collision on the R34 Emondlo Road near Vryheid.

Social media questions how safe police vehicles are

While some were glad that the police officers survived, others questioned why there were no safety features at the back of vehicles.

@kmosebetsi said:

“Maybe it's time to relook at the type of vehicles used to ferry suspects, etc. There are no safety features for them.”

@TellUnknown added:

“I once asked why all citizens are required to wear seatbelts by law, yet those transported by the state in the back of a bakkie have no access to those safety measures.”

King Ntate Chris suggested:

“They should put seatbelts in the back of those vans. K53 says that everyone in a vehicle must be wearing a seatbelt.”

Jorge Santana said:

“Airbags, safety belts, neck braces and safe seats should be installed in all police vans to protect the criminals. Criminals run the country, a lawless country.”

Luks Syimfinyimfi asked:

“Police have airbags. What about the human beings at the back of the van?”

Video captures police vehicle in a ditch

In a related article, footage went viral on TikTok of a police vehicle that ended up in a ditch along the road.

Briefly News reported that South Africans found it funny, mainly because the suspects were still in the back.

While the cause of the incident was unknown, it’s believed the officer lost control and swerved off the road.

Source: Briefly News