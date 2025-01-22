Six pigs were killed when a trailer transporting livestock collided with a container truck on the N2

SPCA officials described the scene as one of unimaginable distress as pigs were scattered across the road

South Africans are calling on the government to get the railways up and running after the latest tragedy

A crash on the N2 in the Western Cape left six pigs dead and others injured after two trucks collided. Image: Cape of Good Hope SPCA

WESTERN CAPE – Calls have been made again for South Africa’s railway system to be put back on track following a tragic accident on the N2.

The accident occurred when a container truck collided with a trailer carrying 200 pigs on the N2 at Sir Lowry’s Pass on 21 January 2025.

While no human fatalities were reported, four pigs were declared dead at the scene, and two others had to be humanely euthanised due to their injuries.

A grim scene greeted SPCA officials

SPCA officials who attended to the accident described it as a scene of unimaginable distress, as pigs lay across the road while the container truck was burning on a nearby embankment.

The livestock trailer came to a standstill in the middle of the road while the other truck veered off the road, where it caught fire.

City Fire and Rescue not only extinguished the truck blaze but also helped cool down some of the pigs still in the trailer by spraying water on them.

City Fire and Rescue officials helped cool down some of the pigs still stuck in the trailer. Image: Cape of Good Hope SPCA

Unlike previous occasions in the country, thankfully, no one looted the trucks of the pigs. On 9 May 2022, footage surfaced of a large overturned truck being looted of its livestock cargo by community members.

On 21 February 2023, a similar incident occurred when a truck transporting sheep overturned in the Western Cape. It incited serious looting, as people started stealing the sheep.

South Africa calls for less trucks, more trains

Following the accident, social media users called on the government to make the country’s railway system fully operational so that fewer trucks would be on the road.

Kirsten Jordaan said:

“This is happening far too often these days. They must get the railways operational again and get these death trucks off the roads.”

Lynette Hector added:

“Trucks are becoming worse than taxis.”

Tiger van Niekerk stated:

“SA roads are not built for this traffic.”

Wendy Ann Sorrell said:

“If this government could ensure that our rail system was up and running efficiently, many of these incidents would be avoided. They should be held accountable for this.”

Xolela Simo November added:

“Traffic and Law enforcement should focus on them. Surely, something is wrong with these trucks. Last week, there was a fatal accident involving a truck.”

N2 crash leaves five dead

On 19 January 2025, five people were killed when two vehicles collided with each other on the N2.

A four-month-old infant was among the five fatalities in the crash which happened between Nananga and Makhanda.

Briefly News spoke to Arrive Alive CEO Advocate Johan Jonck, who stressed the importance of defensive driving.

