The German Ambassador Andreas Peschke has voiced full support for South Africa after its controversial exclusion from upcoming G20 discussions by the United States

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is welcomed by Ambassador Andreas Peschke at the G20 summit.Image: Michael Kappeler/Getty Images

The German Ambassador to South Africa has expressed strong support for the country following its controversial exclusion from the upcoming G20 engagements by the United States. Peschke confirmed that discussions are currently underway regarding the composition of the G20, and emphasised that Germany intends to raise South Africa’s exclusion with the incoming G20 presidency.

Speaking during an interview with Newzroom Afrika, Peschke highlighted the depth of economic and cultural ties between Germany and South Africa.

German Ambassador says South Africa must be at the table

Peschke stressed that Germany believes South Africa’s presence in the G20 is essential, stating,

"Our Chancellor came out loud and clear that South Africa is an important actor in a forum like the G20. We think South Africa needs to be at the table, and we are going to take this up with the incoming G20 presidency.”

He added that South Africa “ran a very successful G20 this year,” and reminded viewers that the country remains the only African representative in the group.

The ambassador also noted that Chancellor Merkel had met President Ramaphosa twice during the year once at the G20 summit and again in discussions ahead of the upcoming bilateral commission between the two nations. According to Peschke, the commission will focus on strengthening multilateral institutions and deepening cooperation.

Responding to US claims of ‘white genocide’ and other issues in South Africa

Briefly News previously reported on US President Donald Trump’s decision to boycott the G20 summit, citing claims of a so-called “white genocide” in South Africa. When asked about this during the interview,When asked about this during the interview, Peschke said there were two main issues at play, the composition of the G20 and concerns about 'the situation in the country,' referring to the challenges in SA.

He noted that South Africa, like Germany and many other nations, faces challenges such as social inequality, security concerns, and unemployment

"As partners, I would say: let us tackle issues like creating employment, rather than focus on non-existent issues,” he said.

South Africa has not been invited to the upcoming G20 Sherpa meeting scheduled for 15 and 16 December 2025 in the United States.

US President Trump boycotted the G20 citing concerns of a white genocide, that President Ramaphosa denied. Image:Jim Watson/ Getty Images

Germany–South Africa bilateral relations remain strong

Peschke reaffirmed that South Africa is one of Germany’s most important partners on the African continent. He explained that the economic relationship between the two countries is robust, with more than 600 German companies operating in South Africa—the highest number of any country in Africa. Major firms such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Siemens and Volkswagen all have a strong presence in the country.

He added that South African companies, including Sasol and Aspen, also operate in Germany, making the relationship mutually beneficial.

A lighter moment in South Africa-Germany relations

