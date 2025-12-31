South African reality TV star Nonku Williams recently penned her last message for 2025

The former RHOD cast member also shared a clip with a spiritual message to those who have endured a lot this year

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Williams' powerful post

Nonku Williams' last message for 2025 touches many peeps.

As the year 2025 comes to an end, the popular reality TV star Nonku Williams decided to share some powerful words with her fans and followers on social media for the last time this year.

It's New Year's Eve, and many celebrities have already begun typing away their last messages for 2025, ready to enter 2026. The former RHOD star, whose new relationship has caught shade online, posted a video of herself relaying a message to those who have had a tough year and those who have suffered pain and losses.

In the video, she said:

"Happy New Year! Uhm, there's something that is in my spirit that I feel I should share with someone who needs to hear this message. 2025 had losses you suffered, um, I don't know the pain you had to endure, but you are still alive and breathing. God hasn't given up on you, so do not give up on yourself."

The star who wished her bestie Jojo a happy birthday also captioned the post:

"Hey guys! As we close the chapter on 2025, let’s take a moment to reflect on the lessons we’ve learned, the laughter we’ve shared, and the tears we’ve shed 💔. Let’s be thankful for the growth, the strength, and the resilience that’s carried us through. As we look to 2026, let’s leave the hurts, the heartaches, and the disappointments of this year behind us 🙏.

"Let’s choose to forgive, to let go, and to move forward with hope and expectation 🌟. God has great things in store for us, and I believe this is going to be a year of restoration, breakthrough, and joy 🎉. So let’s bury 2025 and step into 2026 with fresh eyes, open hearts, and a spirit of gratitude 🙌. It’s gonna be a great year, fam!"

See the post below:

Fans react to Nonku's message

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Williams' year-end message on social media. Here's what they had to say below:

ngcobo.pamela said:

"Beautiful message, Nonku. Happy New Year to you and yours. Umuhle."

ms.fruitarian wrote:

"Thank you for sharing ❤️ see you in 2026 by God's grace."

hmorwesi commented:

"Thank you, Beautiful Nonku, I felt this message, sis. A blessed 2026 to you, too."

naledimakunyane responded:

"Happy New Year, I'm touched 😢 thank you, woman of God."

siminkiem replied:

"Ms Nonks, thank you for the encouragement. Completed chemotherapy earlier this year, and it's tough, but your message lifted me. Here's to a Happy New Year!"

Netizens reacted to Nonku's last message.

Nonku Williams’ memoir Unapologetically Me finally hits the stores

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported in May that Nonku Williams has officially released her long-awaited memoir, Unapologetically Me.

The Real Housewives of Durban star was excited to share the news with eager fans, who can't wait to grab their copy. Social media raved over Nonku's release and congratulated her on her exciting journey as an author.

