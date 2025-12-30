South African reality TV star Nonku Williams recently wished her friend, Jojo Robinson, a happy birthday

The former RHOD cast member penned a sweet message as her bestie turned a year older

Williams also shared a reel that consisted of several memories they had created together during the years of their friendship

Nonku Williams celebrated Jojo's birthday. Image: @nonku_williams, @mrs_jojo_robinson

Source: Instagram

Oh, sana, a friendship that survives even the toughest tests is great to see, and Nonku Williams and Jojo's relationship is just that. The former RHOD star decided to pen a sweet message to her bestie on social media during her special day.

On Tuesday, 30 December 2025, the bubbly TV personality Jojo Robinson turned a year older and stepped into the 38th level, and her friend, with whom she had a fallout during the last episodes of the Real Housewives of Durban Season 5, decided to wish her the happiest birthday in a very sweet way.

Nonku wrote a lengthy message, which she had paired with a video of memories they had created during the last five years of their friendship.

"Happy birthday to the one who’s been etched in my heart for over 5 years, @mrs.jojo.robinson 🎉💕. I’ve been searching for the right words all morning, trying to put into words just how much you’ve impacted my life. The truth is, Jojo, you’ve been more than just a friend - you’ve been like a sister, and a constant source of joy. We’ve laughed, we’ve cried, we’ve grown, and we’ve gotten through the ups and downs together.

" And I’m so grateful for that. You’ve taught me so much about love, kindness, and living life to the fullest. You bring out the child in me, and I love that about you. The memories we’ve made are etched in my mind, and I’ll never forget them. I love you, Jojo, and I’m so grateful for you. Thank you for being my rock, my friend, and my everything. Here’s to many more adventures, laughter, and making memories together," she wrote.

Fans wished Jojo a happy birthday

Shortly after Nonku shared the sweet birthday message on social media to her friend, Jojo, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

mamzramz said:

"All I wanted was to see both of you at the Ultimate Girls Trip. It was going to be amazing. I love you guys together so much. You make sense."

ladyvictoriamckennell commented:

"Love this, I was so rooting for you two when you had that fall out. I don't know you, but I love your friendship. Long may your love for each other last."

kgodee responded:

"I love a friendship that turns into a sisterhood."

guguberry6643 replied:

"Happy birthday to her!"

Nonku Williams’ memoir Unapologetically Me finally hits the stores

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported in May that Nonku Williams has officially released her long-awaited memoir, Unapologetically Me.

The Real Housewives of Durban star was excited to share the news with eager fans, who can't wait to grab their copy. Social media raved over Nonku's release and congratulated her on her exciting journey as an author.

