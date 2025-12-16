On Monday, 15 December 2025, Boity Thulo shared photos of herself wearing an exclusive Thebe Magugu gown

The form-fitting, striking ankle-length red gown with bold black patterns accentuated Boity Thulo's curves

Fans, including beauty queen Zozibini Tunzi, flooded the comments with reactions to Boity Thulo's look

Zozibini Tunzi reacted as Boity Thulo turned heads in Thebe Magugu gown. Image: boity

Source: Instagram

Whether she’s rocking a swimsuit or fully covered in a floor-length gown, you can trust Boity Thulo to leave South Africans gasping for air with her beauty.

The media personality and businesswoman had social media in a chokehold after stepping out in a striking red Thebe Magugu dress that hugged her figure to perfection. The look drew instant admiration online, with fans, celebrities and even beauty queen Zozibini Tunzi lining up to sing her praises.

On Monday, 15 December 2025, Boity Thulo shared pictures of herself wearing a stunning Thebe Magugu dress on X (Twitter). The post was captioned:

“This @_ThebeMagugu_ dress?! 😮‍💨🥹😍🤌🏾”

In the photos, Boity Thulo wore a fitted, long-sleeved red dress with bold abstract black patterns that accentuated her curves. The dress had a high neckline with a short zip detail and flared cuffs at the wrists. The ankle-length dress was paired with black open-toe heels, and she completed the look with her signature sleek hairstyle.

See the photos below:

Mzansi reacts as Boity Thulo stuns in Thebe Magugu dress

Unsurprisingly, the comment section quickly turned into a praise fest, with fans mixing admiration, humour and memes. Many couldn’t get over her beauty, while others joked that her appearance should come with a health warning.

Here are some of the comments:

@Lethabo_____ gushed:

“You're the one I was crying for when I was born 😭😭🔥”

@EmyGraece praised:

“Oh, it's so beautiful on you, the red😍😍🤏🤏❤️❤️”

@melelo_x shared:

“Not a single day has your face declined! EVERRR 🔥🔥”

@willienx joked:

“The doctor said avoid stress😩 then you appeared and ruined my recovery.”

@tylastyga gushed:

“Your face card is lethal!”

@ntokozotendani said:

“Body tea, like Rooibos. Proudly South African.”

@AriaAnnVesper remarked:

“That dress is serving lethal elegance, and you're wearing it like you invented power moves. Obsessed.”

@T_Blxyze gushed:

“Frame 3 can wake Cass' old feelings 🔥🔥🔥”

The praise didn’t stop on X. On Instagram, fellow celebrities and industry peers also joined in. Zozibini Tunzi admired the moment the dress was having, while Laconco, Ntando Duma and Gail Malabane praised Boity’s figure and how effortlessly she carried the look.

Here are some of the comments from Instagram:

zozitunzi said:

“It can have more than a moment to be honest 😍”

_laconco gushed:

“Boity, a dress must sit like this ke please 😍🔥🔥”

dumantando said:

“You’re perfect 😍”

modiehithulo exclaimed:

“Bathong!!?? Bra! The figure is figuring! That dress was made for you 😍😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️”

overlyme_ mused:

“I've always wondered what if Emtee had a woman like you, which direction would his trajectory take. just as a man in general 🤔”

Mzansi and Zozibini Tunzi react to Boity Thulo's dress. Image: boity

Source: Instagram

