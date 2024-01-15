Despite damage to 59 schools from floods, the KwaZulu-Natal Education Department announced the reopening of all schools this week

According to spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi, they have sent out more than 175 mobile classrooms

Money will be reallocated from alternative projects to fix the damaged schools

The Education Department of KwaZulu-Natal confirms the opening of all schools this week. Image: Tim Platt

Source: Getty Images

Despite 59 schools damaged by floods, the KwaZulu-Natal Education Department declared all schools to reopen this week.

Funds will be redirected from other projects to repair the affected schools.

According to eNCA, Department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi stated that they have dispatched over 175 mobile classrooms.

"We remain hopeful for a seamless beginning."

All systems go for KZN

Posted on Twitter, the KZN Education Departement is ready for the 2024 academic year.

Mzansi sends their well wishes to the class of 2024

Ntebo Wa Rea Mohlachane stated:

"God bless."

Farhat Jabeen mentioned:

"Goodluck ."

King DE Makgatho says:

"Welcome back."

Anticipating further thunderstorms this week in KZN

The Weather Service cautions that the upcoming week will be wet, with predictions of additional heavy rains and thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday.

The province has witnessed 11 fatalities due to flooding caused by the intense rainfall. Wisani Maluleke stated that they still anticipate a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms

Gobindlovu High School in KZN bars repeat-grade students from re-registering

In other news, Briefly News reported that parents of students at Gobindlovu High School in Elandskop, KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, are angry as children who have failed a grade twice are barred from returning to school in 2024.

They appealed to the Department of Education for urgent intervention, alleging that at least 10 learners who had repeated Grades 9, 10 and 11 were handed expulsion letters on the last day of school in December.

