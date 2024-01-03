Global site navigation

Mzansi Teacher Builds Dream Home for Family, TikTok Video Debunks Myths About Educator's Salaries
Mzansi Teacher Builds Dream Home for Family, TikTok Video Debunks Myths About Educator's Salaries

by  Nothando Mthembu
  • Mzansi teacher Nothando Buthelezi (@iilovesky) defies stereotypes, using her hard-earned salary to build a stunning home
  • A now-viral Tiktok video showcases her impressive house-building project funded by her own income
  • Mzansi netizens applaud her dedication and success and shower her with positive comments online

Woman shows off house building project
A woman proved that teachers do earn a decent salary by showing off the house she is building. Image: @iilovesky
Source: TikTok

A hardworking Mzansi woman who works as a teacher had many netizens beaming with pride after she shared a TikTok video of what she has been pouring her hard-earned money into.

Nothando Buthelezi (@iilovesky) shared a video showing off a home-building project that is currently underway.

Nothando's post also poked fun at the general notion that teachers don't earn much money, as the young woman provided a view of the house that is in progress, which is impressive.

According to Talent.com, the average teacher salary in South Africa is R 270 000 per year or R 138 per hour. Entry-level positions start at R 180 000 per year, while most experienced workers make up to R 599 607 per year.

While Nothando did not disclose her salary, we can attest that whatever she is earning, she is putting it to good use by building a beautiful home for her loved ones.

Watch the inspiring video below:

Mzansi react to teacher's video

Many netizens expressed pride and a sense of inspiration toward Nothando's home-building project and showered her with love in the comments section.

Pamella Zungu replied:

"Ngisho ungahola ama million mawungenayo ingqondo ngeke sazi ishonaphi congratulations mama♥️."

I FRAUD YaseNkandla. said:

"Yeey mina sengbabonile uthisha benza iymanga ."

Mehlo KaNgwane ❤️ replied:

"Lapho kusho Umuntu ongakaze ayihhole."

iMvelo yeNdalo commented:

"Lapho kusho umasaka ongakaze ahole ngisho 5k bathi iPhoyisa no Nurse bahola 10k."

user3581922370819 said:

"Well done colleague. Saligwinya iphilisi lokuba brave noma bangathini ngathi."

zekhethe3 said:

"You have represented us as teachers."

Hloniphile08 wrote:

"I'm proud ngothisha niyawavusa shame amakhaya."

Daughter builds her mom a house after living in shack

Briefly News previously reported that in a heartwarming story of resilience and filial love, a South African woman has captured hearts on TikTok by building her mother a house, finally replacing the shack they've called home for over two decades.

The woman, @lebogangmalebe, started her video with a stark reality: a glimpse into the cramped, corrugated iron shack she and her mother had shared since 2002.

