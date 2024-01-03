Mzansi teacher Nothando Buthelezi (@iilovesky) defies stereotypes, using her hard-earned salary to build a stunning home

A now-viral Tiktok video showcases her impressive house-building project funded by her own income

Mzansi netizens applaud her dedication and success and shower her with positive comments online

A woman proved that teachers do earn a decent salary by showing off the house she is building. Image: @iilovesky

A hardworking Mzansi woman who works as a teacher had many netizens beaming with pride after she shared a TikTok video of what she has been pouring her hard-earned money into.

Nothando Buthelezi (@iilovesky) shared a video showing off a home-building project that is currently underway.

Nothando's post also poked fun at the general notion that teachers don't earn much money, as the young woman provided a view of the house that is in progress, which is impressive.

According to Talent.com, the average teacher salary in South Africa is R 270 000 per year or R 138 per hour. Entry-level positions start at R 180 000 per year, while most experienced workers make up to R 599 607 per year.

While Nothando did not disclose her salary, we can attest that whatever she is earning, she is putting it to good use by building a beautiful home for her loved ones.

Watch the inspiring video below:

Mzansi react to teacher's video

Many netizens expressed pride and a sense of inspiration toward Nothando's home-building project and showered her with love in the comments section.

Pamella Zungu replied:

"Ngisho ungahola ama million mawungenayo ingqondo ngeke sazi ishonaphi congratulations mama♥️."

I FRAUD YaseNkandla. said:

"Yeey mina sengbabonile uthisha benza iymanga ."

Mehlo KaNgwane ❤️ replied:

"Lapho kusho Umuntu ongakaze ayihhole."

iMvelo yeNdalo commented:

"Lapho kusho umasaka ongakaze ahole ngisho 5k bathi iPhoyisa no Nurse bahola 10k."

user3581922370819 said:

"Well done colleague. Saligwinya iphilisi lokuba brave noma bangathini ngathi."

zekhethe3 said:

"You have represented us as teachers."

Hloniphile08 wrote:

"I'm proud ngothisha niyawavusa shame amakhaya."

