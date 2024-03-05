Two love birds decided to ditch a R6k flat and build themselves a mkhukhu to settle in

In the TikTok video, the woman explained that circumstances forced them to where they are

The online community reacted to the clips, with many applauding the couple for making their shack homely

A couple made a decision to move from a two-room flat they were renting and build themselves a shack.

In a TikTok video, @umntu_katalee shared that they did not plan to move into a shack, but the circumstances forced them. Nonetheless, they do not regret this because it worked in their favour.

Instead of paying R6k rent monthly, they now live in their own space for free. The TikTokker encouraged others, saying one can make a comfortable life wherever they stay. The duo transformed their shack into looking like a modern flat.

In the clips shared by the woman, the two-bedroom shack is filled with modern furniture. Their kitchen is nicely clean and spacious, with white cupboards and all essentials. She also showed off their cosy lounge.

Couple ditches R6k rent for a shack

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers loved the couple's decision to move to a shack

Social media users commented on the lady's video, with many applauding the pair for their homely space and applauding them on their decision.

@Leethabo Bervely Mogwane asked:

"Hey , beautiful home. I stay in a shack too. I’m trying to turn it into a beautiful home too. What did you use to cover it inside?? Is it ceiling board or dry wall board??"

@nommie28 adored:

"Beautiful home, you have to make the most out of life."

@Lailac commended:

"It's gorgeous. So proud of you. As long as it is a home I respect your work.❤️"

@Winnie Mokoena encouraged:

"Well done, stay as much as you want to build your dream house."

Couple transforms shack into a warm home

In another story, Briefly News reported about a couple who ditched apartment renting and transformed a shack into a stunning home.

TikTokker @maka_zazi posted a video tour of their humble shack, which they have transformed into a cosy and stylish home. The video shows the couple's shack, which has been neatly decorated and furnished with lovely furniture and smart appliances. Netizens were impressed.

