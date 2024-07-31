Red Ants members bulldozed a stunning house in Lehae, South of Johannesburg after it was presumably built illegally

The action was captured in a video with the community people standing around while the guys took the house down

The online community reacted to the video, with many expressing their sadness over the situation

A beautiful home was demolished in Johannesburg. Images: @mandisa_mageba/ TikTok, @Xavier Lorenzo/ Getty Images

A video of a house in Lehae, South of Johannesburg was captured in a TikTok video being bulldozed.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @mandisa_mageba, the people of Lehae are seen standing around while Red Ant members are tearing a stunning house down. It is not clear what happened but it is presumed that the people of that property were occupying the space illegally.

The house was nearly done. One could only imagine the pain of the property owners given that the crib also looked like someone was building it with love and spent a lot of money.

Red Ants bulldoze a stunning house

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens expressed their sadness over the video

The video garnered over 2 million views, with many online users expressing their shock.

@Ntombi2Sibiya said:

"This is what they did to me, I will never heal😥."

@Nonkoc omuhle shared:

"This was what happened to me 2020 till today I feel pain, I won't heal evn after 10 years."

@tkenneth7000 wrote:

"This thing of EFF saying people should just occupy any land they see is going to coast many people."

@Makgale Moswane commented:

"It's painful. As desperate as we are and being mislead by people selling stands and us not doing proper research."

@Mabongy447 was hurt:

"So painful."

@lwaanele🎀 was heartbroken:

"Yho, the money the person spent there😟💔."

@Dimakatso_Thameng said:

"This is so heartbreaking 💔😭😔."

