A young woman went to a local supermarket and saw a R700 stainless steel thermal bottle

The student pretended she was going to buy the cup by putting it in her shopping basket but quickly removed it

Social media users were also surprised by the expensive water bottle and shared their thoughts in the comments

A young woman could not see herself buying a pricey water bottle. Images: @nomthagathaga

Source: TikTok

While shopping at Checkers, a young woman came across a R700 water bottle, which she had no intention of buying.

TikTokker and student Nomthandazo Thandi took to her account (@nomthagathaga) to share a clip of possibly herself picking up an Owala-branded stainless steel thermal bottle from the bottom shelf in one of the aisles at the store.

After putting the item in her basket, she quickly removes it and places it back on the shelf.

Watch the video below:

Brief description of Owala

According to the brand Owala, its water bottles are "made exclusively for people who drink water" and engineered to help people stay hydrated.

Water bottle price stuns Mzansi

The three-digit price of the product took both the student and local social media users by surprise.

Here is what netizens had to say:

@perynie showed how perplexed they were and asked:

"Does it boil water by itself?"

@bxbsxbsxy added humour to the comment section:

"For R700, it should also charge my phone."

@kurbeigh29 told the online community:

"Mr Price has a beautiful dupe. I'm going there."

With Stanley cups being the go-to water bottle for many, @iq6ox said:

"If you can spend R700 on a dupe, you might as well save up and buy the real thing."

@lindaleeann99 shared their opinion in the comments:

"This brand is not a dupe. It is a brand called Owala and is a direct competitor of Stanley (possibly even a better quality)."

Mzansi compares similar R200 and R10 mugs

In a related article, Briefly News previously reported how Cotton On caused a huge buzz when people noticed they were selling enamel mugs at a high price.

Radio 94.7 reported that X users were up in arms after radio presenter Anele Mdoda brought their attention to Cotton On selling pricey mugs. The mugs, going for R199, received backlash as they compared it to similar-looking ones for R10.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News