“Content I Signed Up for”: Woman’s Stunning Newly Built Home Impresses Netizens

A woman named Malethabo Skhosana took to her TikTok account to show off her new home

The house was still empty, but that didn't stop the woman from showing the home's interior

Social media users in the viral video's comment section applauded the homeowner's achievements

A woman's newly built home captured the internet's attention. Images: @malethaboskhosana

Source: TikTok

A woman received praise from social media users after she showed off the place she could call home.

Malethabo Skhosana took to her TikTok account (@malethaboskhosana) to give local netizens a tour of her new place. First, she showed the home's exterior, which included pillars at the entrance. Then, she made her way inside to show the empty space that would soon be filled with furniture and memories.

The homeowner also showed off the stylish and modern bathroom before filming one of the other rooms in the house.

Proud of her achievement, Malethabo captioned her post:

"I am my mother’s wildest dream."

Watch the home tour in the video below:

Netizens react to woman's home

Malethabo's viral video (on its way to one million views) received positive responses. However, a few social media users were not as happy as others about the woman showing off her home.

Here are some of the positive comments:

Loving what they saw, @surprisemajunju wrote:

"Content I signed up for."

@wendyjobe0303 shared a similar inspiring story:

"I'm 32 and I've already got my own house. Thank God for that. It has always been my dream. I don't have a car, but I don't regret having my own place."

@theron8602, who could relate to the woman, said in the comment section:

"We do this and we succeed! Built one for my family as well. One of the most fulfilling things ever achieved."

@bigbrobee applauded the homeowner and said:

"This is what I come to see on TikTok. Please continue to upload. You’re inspiring us because one day I’ll do this for my parents. Congrats Mama. Well done."

Woman shows off house built from scratch

