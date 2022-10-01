DJ Maphorisa is living a life of absolute luxury, and he has designer outfits and luxurious whips to prove it

The star who has made his name through hits is living proof that hard work pays off

Fans were impressed by the luxurious whips that the Asibe Happy hitmaker has been posting on his social media pages

DJ Maphorisa has proved he has a soft spot for powerful German machines, whether vintage or the latest ones. The star has impressed peeps with the collection of lux whips that he has been spotted with.

DJ Maphorisahas an impressive vehicle collection worth millions of rands. Image: @djmaphorisa.

Source: Instagram

The DJ, who has had his fair share of controversy, is also regarded as one of the most successful hitmakers in Mzansi, and it is hard to dispute his success.

BMW M4

DJ Maphorisa has an eye for powerful machines. The star owns a beautiful blue BMW M4. According to ZAlebs, the whip costs around R 1.5 million. The star has posted several snaps posing next to the vehicle.

BMW 325i

Phori is a lover of anything BMW. The Asibe Happy hitmaker is the owner of a vintage BMW 325i sedan that costs over a million rand.

Mercedes Benz AMG C63S Coupe

DJ Maphorisa reportedly owns a cool Mercedes Benz AMG C63S. The star doesn't have a car worth below a million rand, as the AMG C63S is said to be worth over R1 million per the recommended retail prices.

Mercedes Benz V Class

The Abalele hitmaker combined luxury and space when he went for the Mercedes Benz V Class. The star has posed alongside the R1.3 million machine in many pics on his social media pages.

