A truck was spotted driving in a river bed in South Africa, and peeps can't figure out why

The post of the side-tipper vehicle went viral on social media and left netizens flabbergasted

One person commented: "Just taking a bath..... in the next one hour, he will be on the road again"

A bizarre photo shows a truck driving through a riverbed in South Africa.

A truck was either stuck or driving through a river. Image: Facebook

Source: Facebook

The image was posted by another truck driver who spotted the side-tipper vehicle from a bridge.

According to the SA Trucker Facebook page, the image surfaced on social media on Saturday, 17 September.

See the post below:

The post on the Facebook page received many comments; we've highlighted several of them below:

Chihwa KaMhumhi said:

"She is bathing."

Khosi Mxinwa said:

"The boss said he wants a clean truck now the guy is washing the truck."

Bright Kays said:

"On the wash bay buddy."

Deedza Mckines said:

"The radiator needs water."

Tebogo D Rakhudu said:

"He can't park there."

Rodwelly Matondo said:

"Just taking a bath..... in the next 1 hour he will be on the road again."

Sirr Van Rooi said:

"It's not the driver's problem ,he's following the GPS."

The Price of Fuel Is Insane: Truck Driver Shows SA What It Costs to Fill Up, R15k Bill Leaves People Sweating

Briefly News reported that in Mzansi, people are tripping over paying R800-plus to fill their cars, while truck drivers are smashing R15k in one go to top up their beasts. The fuel price will give peeps heart attacks because it is too much!

Russia invading Ukraine has left the world with an oil shortage, which has increased fuel prices astronomically. Mzansi peeps are not loving the biweekly increases at all.

Facebook page SA Long Distance Truckers shared a picture showing filling a truck with diesel costs. Seeing R15 000.45 after filling up will widen your eyes and have you cracking the window for some air.

The people of SA take to the comment section after they take a second look. What a wow. R15k? That is more than most people earn in a month! Utterly shocked people took to the comment section to discuss the matter. These crazy fuel increases are striking truck drivers.

