Plug-in hybrid performance provides EV range of up 113km – exceeding original estimates says Land Rover

New Extended-Range hybrids deliver real-world driving range that allows customers to make 75% of their journeys with zero emissions

Advanced PHEVs provide CO2 emissions as low as 18g/km – lower than initial estimates – with a unique blend of efficiency and effortless six-cylinder performance

Unprecedented demand has seen New Range Rover configured more than two million times on the Land Rover website since its reveal in October 2021

Land Rover South Africa has opened order books and confirmed prices for the New Range Rover Extended-Range plug-in hybrid, while revealing performance figures are even stronger than originally estimated.

The P510e Extended-Range Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) offers exceptional efficiency, producing CO2 emissions as low as 18g/km and providing up to 113km of EV range* – exceeding initial expectations and offering customers even greater breadth of capability. At its reveal last year, Land Rover suggested an EV range of 100km and CO2 emissions below 30g/km would be attainable.

The Range Rover Phev edition has a claimed electric range of over 100km says the carmaker. Image: Motorpress

The capability of the extended-Range plug-in hybrid is signified in its performance and efficiency. Certified data confirms the PHEV will offer 113km of electric driving according to WLTP standards with CO2 emissions as low as 18g/km, which translates into a real-world all-electric range of 88km, Motorpress reports.

Nick Collins, Executive Director Vehicle Programmes, Jaguar Land Rover, said:

“Our efficient new Extended-Range Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle powertrains elevate the driving experience with a fine balance of performance, refinement and efficiency, enabling owners to complete whisper quiet zero emissions journeys of up to 113km.”

This 13% increase means typical Range Rover customers will be able to complete 75 percent** of their journeys using the pure-electric power alone. The new Range Rover is also one of the few PHEVs to offer 50kW DC rapid charging capability and can charge up to 80% in under an hour, making it one of the fastest charging plug-in hybrids, TimesLive reports.

The P510e plug-in hybrid powertrain uses a combination of a 38kWh lithium-ion battery, 105kW electric motor and 3,0-litre six-cylinder Ingenium engine which powers it from zero to 100km/h in 5,6 seconds.

New Range Rover will become the first in a series of all-electric Land Rovers when the 100 percent electric model debuts in 2024. Image: Motorpress

The PHEV model is available in South Africa in Autobiography and flagship SV trim levels, with an exclusive First Edition available during the first year of production.

New Range Rover will become the first in a series of all-electric Land Rovers when the 100% electric model debuts in 2024, with every Land Rover set to be available with pure-electric propulsion by the end of the decade - helping Jaguar Land Rover achieve net zero carbon across its products, operations and supply chain by 2039 as part of its Reimagine strategy.

The Extended-Range Plug-in Hybrid powertrains model is available to order now from R3 527 000 in South Africa.

