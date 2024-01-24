A beauty shared her DIY pixie tutorial on TikTok and made the home styling look easy and enjoyable

Netizens are raving about the video that clocked thousands of views, proving its popularity and usefulness

The footage dives into the world of DIY hair transformations and discovers the charm of the pixie hairstyle

A woman showed how she cuts and styles her pixie. Image: @pixienoxie

Source: TikTok

Ever wondered if you could rock a pixie hairstyle without a salon visit? Look no further than a viral TikTok tutorial that spills the secrets to achieving the perfect pixie look at home.

Woman cuts and styles pixie

Armed with hair clippers and a flat iron, this DIY expert makes the seemingly tricky style feel like a breeze.

The magic happens as she effortlessly transforms her locks in a step-by-step guide that's not just practical but also a whole lot of fun.

What sets this tutorial apart is its relatability, proving that anyone can embrace the pixie vibe without the need for professional help.

Pixie hairstyle video creates TikTok buzz

The video posted by @pixienoxie has become a sensation on TikTok, amassing an impressive 118,000 views and 3,600 likes.

Watch the video below:

Ladies eager to rock short hairtyle

The ladies on the platform saw it as an invitation to explore the hairstyle because it can be achieved at home.

See some comments below:

@vivianphashe03 shared:

"I wish I could do my own hair like you.☺️ Nginezandla ze rama xem."

@boniwakadlamini commented:

"This was so helpful. I am here for your content babe. "

@GuguP stated:

"You really look amazing. Wow."

@Morongoe_SA wrote:

"I want a pixie my concern is the cost of regular salon visit I wish I was this talented."

@mrsbrokencrayons mentioned:

"I'm so tempted to cut my hair and going for pixie."

@khathunikkilufhugu0 added:

"I've had a pixie for forever and I must say I've mastered doing my own hair. Thanks for sharing hun. "

@Mavu00 said:

"Definitely going back to pixie, it looks good. "

@bontlemmutle posted:

"Pixie Noxy my fighter. Lovely seeing you on this side of the world. ❤️"

Johannesburg woman gets stunning short hairstyle

