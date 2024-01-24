A Mzansi woman took to social media to share a unique product she uses to style her hair

A TikTok video shows her using the Sunlight green bar on her wet hair as she manipulates it into her desired style before allowing it to dry

South Africans reacted to the video with differing views as some showed interest and others not so much

A woman shared how she achieves sleek styles using Sunlight green bar. Image: @chabithequeen

Source: TikTok

Most women will know that getting your hair looking sleek and laid can prove to be quite a mission, especially if you want your hairstyle to maintain its hold.

Woman styles hair with Sunlight bar

TikTokker @chabithequeen posted a video showing how she gets her styled in a sleek hairdo using none other than Sunlight green bar.

In the video, she is seen styling her completely wet and foamed-up hair using the soap with much vigour and patience before tying it into a slick pony.

The video switches to show images of @chabithequeen rocking her sleek hair in various styles.

In the post, she explains that she started using the soap to style her hair at a very young age.

"I still trust it even today. Sunlight green bar soap will never disappoint you. Let your hair dry and use the oil sheen spray or coconut oil to make your hair shine," the woman explained, adding that she doesn't use styling gel or hair mousse.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to the video

The video had viewers divided as some weren't sure about the effectiveness of the soap method, and others seemed intrigued by it.

user843764915015 responded:

"Let's wait for imvula ikuthole endleleni uhamba ngezinyawo without umbrella ."

Martha commented:

"Aibo ngithi mina uzogeza ikhanda."

Lindiwe wrote:

"I recently started using sunlight to hold my edges. I regret not starting sooner. It gets the edges layed till the next morning ❤️❤️❤️."

Neo Jin S.A said:

"My mom did this in high school and it rained. She was foaming."

Bongi commented:

"Sasenza ne baby hair ngayo siya eskoleni."

ZonkeTheBossBabe replied:

"Ikunethe imvula ube Ilona leligwebu lama Sunlight elupopayi."

MA4NI@PAT commented:

"Idinga ube nesneke le, angeke."

Woman turns 1 bar green soap into liters of detergent

Briefly News previously reported that a lady on TikTok showed people an interesting hack. The lady used one bar of soap to make several litres of detergent.

The video by the woman received more than 18,000 likes. Many people thought it was interesting to see how she was able to get a bargain at home.

@natheerah_solomon posted that she ran out of detergent but did not spend R80 on a new bottle. Instead, the woman grated some green soap, added hot water mixed it with detergent.

