“Cooks Better Than Me”: 16-Year-Old’s Culinary Skills Wow Mzansi, Shares Video

After displaying his impressive culinary skills, a 16-year-old man caused a huge buzz on social media.

16-year-old cooks in a TikTok video, SA wowed

A South African lady who goes by the TikTok handle @fatima_agostinho raved about her cousin on the video platform. The woman flexed the young man's cooking skills for the world to see.

In the clip, the 16-year-old can be seen cooking fat cooks, which amazed many people online. The video captured the attention of many, generating over 819K views along with thousands of likes and comments within two days of its publication.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi claps for the young man's cooking skills

South African netizens were impressed by the gent's culinary skills as they flocked to the comments section to compliment him.

Wellson Ita expressed:

"Your sixteen-year-old cousin can cook better than me, you."

Nkosi shared:

"Job well done, mama."

Bhelz said:

"My 16-year-old can’t even chop onions."

Princess wrote:

"Our very own Chef this is your talent & you are passionate ibambe kanjalo."

Gorgebae commented:

"Good job, dear, well done, and it shows that you will be a providing father."

