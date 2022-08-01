Kid X has opened up about the struggles he has faced in the music industry and some of the life-changing decisions he has taken

The Jukebox hitmaker also touched on his time at CashTime Records and how things did not go as he expected

The star also revealed that he is planning to go back to college to study music so he can be a better artist

Kid X has decided to go back to school to study music. The star opened up about many issues pertaining to his career during an interview on Rea Gopane's ESAM Podcast.

Kid X explained why he went back to school to study music. Image: @kidxsa

Source: Instagram

He also opened up about his time at legendary rapper K.O's record label CashTime. He said his career would have penned out differently if he had made different decisions.

According to SA Hip Hop Mag, the star said he takes full responsibility for what happened at K.O's label hence the decision to go back to school to study music. Kid X also made it clear that he regards himself as his "biggest letdown." He said:

“I think I’m my biggest letdown simply because in our industry, it’s your duty to know what is meant to accrue towards you. That’s part of the reason why I actually like decided to go back to school this year to study music."

Source: Briefly News