Emtee and his new girlfriend, Nandi Ndathane, appear to have taken their relationship to the next level by getting matching tattoos

The couple posted a picture showcasing their new ink, dedicated to each other and celebrating their blossoming relationship

The latest milestone in their relationship ignited a heated debate on social media, as fans of the rapper worried that it was far too early to be getting matching tattoos, let alone tattoos of each other's names

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Emtee and Nandi Ndathane took their relationship to a new level. Images: emteethehustla, official.nandindathane

Source: Instagram

South African hip hop star Emtee is never one to hide his emotions, and his latest romantic gesture has sent social media into a complete tailspin. The Roll Up rapper has proudly taken his blossoming relationship with his new girlfriend, Nandi Ndathane, to a new level, leaving Mzansi deeply divided over how fast the romance is moving.

On 7 July 2026, Emtee took to his Instagram page to share a picture showcasing the couple's brand-new matching tattoos dedicated to one another. The rapper proudly got "Nandi" tattooed across his wrist, while Nandi reciprocated the grand gesture by getting "Hustle," a direct nod to the rapper's famous moniker, etched onto hers.

While the milestone undoubtedly speaks to their deep mutual commitment, the permanent declaration of love has raised plenty of eyebrows online.

The main source of fans' collective shock stems from just how fresh this romance actually is. During a recent interview on the All the Smoke podcast on 26 June, the rapper candidly revealed that he and Nandi had been together for less than a month, stating they had been dating for "two to three weeks," to be precise.

Emtee and his girlfriend, Nandi Ndathane, dedicated their new tattoos to one another. Image: official.nandindathane

Source: Instagram

Before finding love with Nandi, Emtee was famously married to the mother of his children, Nicole Chinsamy. The former couple dominated headlines for several years due to a highly tumultuous and public breakup. Although their official divorce has yet to be finalised in court, this latest ink job makes it crystal clear that both parties have firmly moved on.

With their new tattoos and song collaborations in the chamber, Emtee and Nandi have quickly positioned themselves as Mzansi’s newest "It Couple."

However, their rapid progression has triggered a wave of genuine concern among the rapper's loyal fanbase. Taking to social media, worried followers flooded their timelines, arguing that getting a partner's name permanently tattooed is a risky move, with many urging the star to slow down before history repeats itself.

See Emtee and Nandi Ndathane's tattoos below.

Emtee and his new girlfriend, Nandi Ndathane, took their relationship to a new level with matching tattoos. Image: emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

Social media reacts to Emtee's new tattoo

Fans and critics had a field day on social media, and none were impressed. Read some of the comments below.

bksngm89 said:

"This relationship is moving way too fast."

Mabaso1535 reacted:

"Too early for such nonsense. Hai, Emtee will never change, smh."

Lindokuhlea6f5 wrote:

"Wrong move, it's not even a month since they've been together, so disappointed."

Meanwhile, online trolls did not hold back on the jokes, humorously pointing out that while Emtee locked himself down with his partner's actual name, Nandi made a strategic move. Social media users joked that her decision to ink "Hustle" was incredibly smart, as she could easily flip the meaning or claim it's just a motivational quote if the relationship ever goes south.

DJ Fresh goes public with rumoured girlfriend

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to DJ Fresh's vibrant outing at the Durban July, which he enjoyed with his rumoured girlfriend.

Two years after the tragic death of his ex-wife, the veteran DJ and broadcaster was spotted hand-in-hand with a gorgeous mystery woman believed to be his new partner.

Source: Briefly News