Social media is buzzing after the once-beloved couple Thimna Shooto and Libho Geza were rumoured to have rekindled their love

This comes after Geza shared a video of him and his ex-girlfriend together, instantly piquing their fans' curiosity, and it wasn't long before Thimna broke her silence to address the speculation

The Love Island South Africa star debunked the "love back" rumours and claimed that it was taken way out of context, sparking another spicy debate online

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Thimna Shooto slammed her ex-boyfriend Libho Geza for driving a narrative that they had gotten back together.

Source: Instagram

Mzansi’s favourite Love Island South Africa winners have sent the internet into absolute overdrive, but it is not the romantic reunion fans were hoping for. Four years after their highly publicised 2022 breakup, Thimna Shooto has aggressively shut down claims that she and her ex-boyfriend Libho Geza are back together, accusing him of manipulating content for clout.

The chaos erupted on 6 July 2026, when Libho posted a short video alongside his Buff & Shine Podcast co-host Bheki Ndamase and a surprise guest - Thimna.

In the clip, the two podcasters stand in frame before inviting Thimna to step in. The former couple instantly share a laugh over what sounds like inside jokes, leaving the other co-host looking completely clueless. The cosy interaction immediately sent social media users into a frenzy, with ecstatic fans celebrating what they assumed was a relationship relaunch.

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However, a furious Thimna quickly took to her own TikTok page to set the record straight using the popular "put a finger down" format.

She explained that she merely bumped into Bheki while out, and despite being acquaintances, he was hesitant to interact with her because he is now best friends with her ex. Trying to ease the tension, Thimna told him "it’s not that deep" and decided to be friendly and cordial.

The Love Island South Africa star ended up spending the rest of the outing with the pair, casually discussing sports. During the hangout, one of them suggested shooting a quick "outfit check" video to showcase their looks. Thimna reveals they used her phone, and she fully expected the final clip to feature the two men; instead, they asked her to step in. The content creator was left blindsided when the footage surfaced online two weeks later.

"You wake up two weeks later, and the video had been edited and posted out of context."

Libho had allegedly chopped out the entire outfit segment, explicitly leaving only the "moment" she shared with her ex.

Captioning her explanation, "This is what being nice gets me," Thimna hinted that her former partner maliciously took advantage of her kindness. The drama has left commentators deeply confused and critical, with many questioning why Libho would deliberately drive a false narrative and fuel relationship rumours.

Watch Thimna Shooto's video below.

Social media discusses Thimna Shooto and Libho Geza

Online users who watched both videos were confused by Libho's conduct. Responding to some of the comments, Thimna described her ex-boyfriend's actions as "so weird," emphasising that she didn't understand why he would drive a narrative from something so innocent. Read some of the comments below.

entleee.m._ said:

"I saw it. There was not even any OOTD in it. Argh, I'm sorry, doll."

Lebo Lebzz was confused:

"Also, why was it posted after two weeks when there's already drama going around on these socials? Lol."

Megan Gallie joked:

"This is why I don’t have exes."

𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐊𝐚𝐭𝐥𝐢🪸 posted:

"I knew there was more to this when I saw his video!"

Cebekhulu asked:

"Why did he even post the video?"

Mimi added:

"I’m so sorry. That’s so weird, man."

Thimna Shooto's explanation led to people side-eyeing Libho Geza. Images: itsmythimthim, libhogeza

Source: Instagram

DJ Fresh steps out with mystery woman

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to DJ Fresh's gorgeous alleged girlfriend, whom he flaunted at the Durban July.

The rumoured couple were spotted hand-in-hand at the anticipated event. fueling speculation that the Big Dawg had found love again.

Source: Briefly News