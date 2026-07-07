Reality TV star and socialite Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize has sent social media into a frenzy after posting a cosy video with a female companion

Online users could not help but speculate after seeing the pair's closeness, with MaMkhize's caption prompting dating rumours

This comes after she landed in serious legal trouble with SARS and seemingly having to start over after losing her wealth, and netizens speculate that she may have also found love

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Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize posted a cosy video with another woman. Images: kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

Flamboyant reality TV star and businesswoman Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize is no stranger to dominating the trends, but her latest social media upload has left fans completely stunned. The wealthy socialite sparked intense romance rumours after sharing an incredibly cosy video alongside a prominent female attorney, leaving Mzansi wondering if she has quietly entered the dating pool.

On 4 July 2026, MaMkhize took to her digital platforms to share a glimpse of her soft life at a luxury hotel. However, it wasn't just the stunning venue that grabbed attention; it was her companion. Shauwn filmed a mirror video alongside another popular businesswoman.

The chemistry between the two women immediately raised eyebrows. In the mirror clip, the attorney can be seen posing closely behind MaMkhize, affectionately placing both of her hands around the reality star's waist. The video then transitions to the pair enjoying a ride together on a golf cart with another friend.

Ensuring the internet would push the speculation into overdrive, MaMkhize cheekily captioned the clip, "My love for him. Mphowie is promising to buy me an aeroplane."

Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize posted a cosy video that raised questions around her love life. Images: kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

The post instantly triggered massive debate across social media platforms. For those who know the other woman, the cosy display came as a shock, given that she is widely known to be married. The unexpected cosiness caused a wave of confusion and questions from users familiar with her marital status.

However, the broader public was far more fixated on MaMkhize’s love life. Comment sections flooded with curiosity as fans openly wondered if the beloved media personality, who was previously married to businessman Sibusiso "Sbu" Mpisane, was subtly coming out.

While neither has addressed the raging relationship chatter, it's unclear whether theirs is an innocent friendship or business partnership. Nevertheless, the internet remains completely convinced that there is far more to this luxurious friendship than meets the eye.

Watch MaMkhize's video below.

Social media speculates about MaMkhize's video

Social media was left with more questions than answers about Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize's love life, wondering whether she was coming out, while others asked about the other lady's marriage.

Koketso__ was curious:

"Wait, she’s into women?"

makhadzi muifha asked:

"Is Mpho divorced? Haibo!"

Thabelo was stunned:

"TikTok is radom. You can’t predict your next scroll."

SiyaMagwaza wrote:

"Seems like they are dating."

I am Berlin was confused:

"Is Mpho not married?"

tebogstaT asked:

"She’s a lesbian now?"

Online users speculated about Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize’s cosy video. Image: kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

DJ Fresh hard launches his relationship

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to DJ Fresh's rumoured new partner.

The veteran DJ and broadcaster was spotted at the Durban July with an unknown woman believed to be his girlfriend.

Source: Briefly News