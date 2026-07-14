Italy have been dealt a selection blow after a disciplinary ruling following their defeat to New Zealand

The sanction stretches beyond the Nations Championship and will also affect Benetton's early club campaign

Another red card from the same round is still awaiting a disciplinary outcome

This picture taken on July 11, 2026, shows Italy's lock Niccolo Cannone (C) looking to offload the ball during the Nations Championship match against New Zealand. Image: Grant Down / AFP

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Italy lock Niccolò Cannone has received a lengthy suspension following his red card during Italy's Nations Championship defeat to New Zealand. The disciplinary decision means Cannone will miss Italy's next Test before serving the remainder of his ban with Benetton after the Nations Championship Foul Play Review Committee (FPRC) confirmed its ruling.

FPRC explains Niccolò Cannone suspension

Rugby Pass reports that Cannone was sent off during the second half of Italy's 47-17 loss to the All Blacks in Wellington on 11 July 2026. Referee Luc Ramos initially showed a yellow card after Cannone made contact with Cameron Roigard's head at a ruck.

However, the decision was upgraded to a 20-minute red card following a review by the Television Match Official and the foul play review officer.

The FPRC said the offence carried "a low-end entry point of six weeks/matches".

The committee added:

"In light of Cannone's acceptance that he committed an act of foul play worthy of ordering off, as well as mitigating factors such as his disciplinary record, conduct, and remorse, the FPRC applied a two-week reduction to the sanction."

Matches Cannone will miss after red card

The reduction means Cannone will serve a four-match suspension. He will miss Italy's Nations Championship clash against Australia on 18 July before sitting out Benetton fixtures against Zebre Parma, Black Lion and Dragons.

Fiji's Simione Kuruvoli also awaits disciplinary outcome

The same disciplinary panel is also considering the case of Fiji scrum-half Simione Kuruvoli, who was sent off against England. A decision on his hearing is expected on 15 July 2026.

Italy will now prepare for their meeting with Australia without one of their experienced forwards, while Benetton will also have to adjust their plans until Cannone's suspension is completed.

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus. Image: Ian Cook/CameraSport

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Rassie Erasmus questions World Rugby's new referee communication rules

Briefly News also reported that Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus questioned World Rugby's new referee communication protocols introduced for the 2026 Nations Championship.

Erasmus said the revised process has changed how coaches interact with match officials before and after Tests, raising questions about whether the new system will improve communication.

Source: Briefly News