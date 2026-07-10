The Springboks boss has become one of the most influential figures in global rugby since taking charge

His incredible trophy haul has sparked debate over his value to South African rugby

A new report has shed light on the financial reward linked to his record-breaking success

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Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus is reportedly among the highest-paid figures in world rugby, underlining South Africa's commitment to keeping the two-time Rugby World Cup-winning mastermind at the helm.

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus is one of the highest paid in the world. Image: Ramsey Cardy

Source: Getty Images

According to a report by RugbyLAD, Erasmus is believed to earn close to R20 million a year, although the South African Rugby Union has never publicly confirmed his salary.

The report claims Erasmus earned about R14.4 million annually in 2024 after receiving R1.2 million per month. His reported earnings are said to have increased to almost R20 million in 2025, which is roughly €1 million.

While the exact figure remains unconfirmed, few would argue Erasmus has not justified the investment.

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Rassie Erasmus has transformed South African rugby

Since returning to lead the Springboks in 2018, the 54-year-old has transformed South African rugby into the dominant force in the international game. He guided the Boks to Rugby World Cup titles in 2019 and 2023, won the British and Irish Lions series and helped restore South Africa to the top of the world rankings. The Springboks have also won back-to-back Rugby Championships under his stewardship.

His innovative coaching methods, tactical approach and ability to build depth have earned widespread praise, with many considering him the finest coach in world rugby.

SARU has kept the details of Erasmus' contract private, but his continued success has ensured he remains one of the most valuable coaches in the sport. Last year he extended his contract until 2031.

Rassie Erasmus has led the Springboks to back-to-back Rugby Championship wins. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Rassie Erasmus praises World Rugby

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus has praised World Rugby’s recent law changes after an exciting opening round of the Nations Championship produced attacking rugby, more tries and intense contests across the six matches.

Source: Briefly News