DJ and iconic musician Oskido revealed that fellow muso Black Coffee surprised him with a private jet trip to Mykonos, Greece

On social media, Oskido credited their 21-year bond and Black Coffee's generosity for the milestone moment

Mzansi flooded the post with praise for both DJs, celebrating their long-standing brotherly friendship and loyalty to one another

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Oskido said thanks to Black Coffee, he flew to Mykonos on a private jet for the first time. Image: OskidoIbelieve

Source: Twitter

Veteran SA DJ and producer Oskido has taken to X to share a heartwarming milestone: his very first time on a private jet. In his heartfelt X post, OskidO said he has DJ Black Coffee to thank for it.

The post, shared on Tuesday, 14 July 2026, had fans celebrating the touching moment between two of Mzansi's most beloved music figures.

Oskido revealed that after Black Coffee looked after him in Ibiza over the weekend, the globally celebrated DJ extended the good times even further. Before Oskido knew it, he was boarding a private jet bound for Mykonos for the first time in his life.

Oskido appreciates Black Coffee

Oskido reminded his fans that he recognised Black Coffee's talent over two decades ago, long before the world caught on. The four photos he posted showed the pair near and inside the private jet, as well as at what appeared to be a social gathering, all radiating joy and ease.

"21 years ago, we saw something in @realblackcoffee when few were paying attention. Today, look at what God has done with his journey," he wrote. Oskido added, "Give from the heart. Don't keep score. God can multiply it in ways you could never imagine."

This is not the first time Oskido has publicly celebrated his bond with Black Coffee. He has previously penned a heartfelt birthday message to the DJ on X.

Mzansi celebrates Black Coffee and Oskido's bromance

The post sparked an outpouring of admiration from fans who were moved by the pair's decades-long loyalty to each other. Below are some of the reactions:

@Hlodiss said: "Beautiful story grootman. I can't wait to see him @RealBlackCoffee in Lisbon in September, open air. I missed him so many times when I was home. You both are living proof that God is alive ❤️. Iphupho alifi umikazi asaphila 🙌"

Oskido thanked Black Coffee for the hospitality. Image: OskidoIbelieve

Source: Twitter

@Muroni8 wrote: "From believing in someone's dream to flying on a private jet together... that's what full-circle blessings look like. 🙏"

@LineekelaVeikko added: "Building Africa's prosperity one dream at a time, well done to both of you brothers 💪"

@AsanteGraceX said: "Beautiful story. You are so humble and have helped many people. You deserve to be whisked away like that! Full circle indeed"

@DuncanDludlu summed up the sentiment perfectly: "Someone with a good heart always humbles me. I've listened to certain individuals' testimony on how Oskido changed their lives. That's true leadership grootman when you at position of authority to assist someone without looking for what is there for you to gain."

Drake surprises Black Coffee

In a previous report from Briefly News, Drake surprised South African DJ Black Coffee at his sold-out show in Canada.

The Grammy-award-winning DJ had a sold-out headline show in Toronto, and he apparently thought Drake was not going to attend.

Source: Briefly News