Legendary DJ Oskido penned a heartfelt letter to DJ Black Coffee on Instagram

The Woza Nana hitmaker wished the internationally acclaimed producer a happy birthday

Fans and followers of DJ Oskido also wished Black Coffee a happy birthday in the comment section

Oskido wishes DJ Black Coffee a happy birthday on Instagram.

Source: Instagram

DJs Oskido and Black Coffee trended on social media recently, as the Fetch Your Life turned a year old, with Oskido wishing him a Happy Birthday.

DJ Oskido pens a heartfelt note to Black Coffee

DJ Black Coffee made headlines once again after he opened up about his recovery after being involved in a tragic plane accident late last year.

Recently, the star turned a year old, and his friend DJ Oskido wished him a happy birthday and penned him a heartfelt note on his Instagram page. Oskido wrote:

"Help me wish Happy Birthday to @realblackcoffee! You’re not just a friend; you’ve become a brother to me. Your strength and resilience inspire me every day. I’m so grateful you’ve recovered from the accident and are back to what you love. Your generosity and kindness never cease to amaze me. Prayer is the only answer; your faith has been a guiding light for many. Here’s to another year of blessings, success, and making a positive impact. May your day be filled with joy and laughter. Cheers to you, my brother!"

See the post below:

Fans wish Black Coffee happy birthday

Many fans and followers also wished Black Coffee a happy birthday:

zola_hashatsi wrote:

"Happy Birthday Bra Nathi."

maker_lebo commented:

"May the good lord bless our legends ❤❤❤❤❤❤and may he keep us for his greater good."

kinahsidile shared:

"Happy birthday, bruv… here’s to many more blessed years ahead. With God on your side… nothing is against you. You’ve got this."

kejajariruako said:

"Happy birthday Black Coffee."

nenemlungisi responded:

"Happy birthday to Mr Maphumulo."

Black Coffee considers remarrying

Coffee acknowledged his past mistakes in his marriage to Enhle Mbali and noted that he did not have a good example, saying he was in a better space to give it another shot.

