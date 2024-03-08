Former SABC child star Dr Musa Mthombeni gushed over his love and model Liesl Mthombeni

The star penned a heartfelt message to his wife on his Instagram page on International Women's Day

Many social media users complimented Musa and Liesl's love in his comment section

Dr Musa Mthombeni penned a sweet note to his wife Liesl Mthombeni. Image: @drmusamthombeni

Source: Instagram

The former SABC child star Dr Musa Mthombeni and his wife Liesl Mthombeni never fail to express their love publicly. Musa recently penned a love letter to his love.

Dr Musa celebrates wife on International Women's Day

Media personality Dr Musa Mthombeni is sure head over heels with his wifey and former Miss South Africa 2015. The star has made headlines once again as he gushed over Liesl and celebrated her on International Women's Day on Friday, 8 March 2024.

Mthombeni penned a heartfelt letter to Laurie on his Instagram page and paired it with stunning pictures of themselves.

He wrote:

"To the lady of my dreams who was there when the dream became a reality. For all the hours spent away from you whilst studying. For all the meals you prepared whilst I was sweating in the study room. For all the long nights I’d come to bed at 4am and mistakenly wake you up. For all this and more, thank you my baby. I love you always. Ladies and gentlemen, Dr Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni (specialist radiologist by marriage)."

See the post below:

Fans compliment their love

Fans flooded his comment section with complimentary messages:

bee_jubilantsa wrote:

"Low key hoping Liesl is pregnant… I’m sorry if ngiyaphapa."

thee_lady_sam said:

"Just like a MaMfundisi: CONGRATULATIONS MamDoctor!"

foodandbookswithnonoh shared:

"The two shall become one….Dr Mthombeni (the wife)."

bonganemasilela praised:

"Asukhu Madoda, someone might perceive your words lightly, Musa, but they convey a blatant truth…the sacrifices these wives endure while dedicating countless hours to our dreams are unmatched. Marriage does indeed work, and love always triumphs in the end. Congratulations Bruh."

ms_popsie commented:

"Congratulations @liesllaurie you’ve worked so hard and deserve this."

Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie celebrate pit bull turning 1, SA upset

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Dr Musa Mthombeni angered many folks on Instagram for posting pictures of his wife, Liesl Laurie, and their pet pit bull.

The media personalities celebrated their dog turning one year old, and their followers could not believe they owned the dangerous breed. Many people did not well receive the post following the rising number of fatal human attacks by pit bulls in the country.

Source: Briefly News