MacG's wife, Naledi Monamodi, shared a candid review of Rachel Kolisi's memoir, Falling Forward , revealing it left her both frustrated and moved

Naledi was stunned to learn Rachel had to ask her husband, Siya Kolisi, for money for basic necessities, questioning why she was broke despite his wealth

Naledi confirmed the book covers Rachel's upbringing, her divorce, sexual assault, alcohol abuse and motherhood, but is not the spicy tell-all some readers expected

MacG’s wife reviewed Rachel Kolisi’s book, 'Falling Forward.' Images: nah_ledi, rachelkolisi

Source: Instagram

MacG's wife, Naledi Monamodi, has opened up about her experience reading Rachel Kolisi's memoir, Falling Forward, and she had a lot to say. In a candid video review, Naledi took her followers through an emotional journey that swung from frustration to genuine empathy as she turned the pages.

Her initial reaction to the first section of the book, titled "Falling," was far from warm. Naledi felt Rachel was holding back too much, leaving readers without the depth they were hoping for.

"I was mad at her. I was like, 'What's going on? What is this book about? Why are you not touching on anything? Why are you leaving us hanging?'"

However, things shifted considerably once she reached the second part, "Rising," where Rachel gets into the substance of her story.

What Rachel Kolisi's book reveals

Naledi described the second half as far more revealing, covering Rachel's childhood, the breakdown of her marriage to rugby star Siya Kolisi and the emotional toll it took on her.

"This book touches on her upbringing and the divorce, how it came about and how she knew that it was time. It also touches on how bad she had it in that marriage. Girl, you were suffering!"

One detail in particular left Naledi speechless: Rachel had to ask Siya for money whenever she needed it for everyday purchases, including something as small as sanitary pads or a birthday cake.

"How are you married to such a successful man, such a rich man, and you don't have money? You never have money when you go shopping, you can't even buy a birthday cake because you're short of R20?"

Naledi posed two pointed questions about the dynamic: "Why was he stingy? Why were you broke during the marriage?"

She also quoted a passage from the book that she found particularly telling: "I didn't call Siya to offload. He was carrying the pressure of the nation, I carried the rest."

Naledi felt those words spoke volumes about how isolated Rachel must have felt within the marriage, suggesting she lacked the kind of access to her husband that any wife should naturally have.

Listen to Naledi Monamodi's review below.

Themes and final verdict

Beyond the financial revelations, Naledi noted that the memoir also addresses sexual assault, alcohol abuse and Rachel's experience of motherhood. She echoed Rachel's own warnings to anyone buying the book in search of gossip: those expecting a scandalous tell-all will walk away disappointed.

Naledi wrapped up her review by sending Rachel warm wishes, hoping she finds genuine healing on the other side of everything she endured.

In a follow-up video, Naledi also revealed she has since picked up Siya Kolisi's memoir, Rise, after her followers encouraged her to get his side of the story. Given how much she had to say about Rachel's account, that review promises to be just as revealing.

Naledi Monamodi admitted that 'Falling Forward' sent her on an emotional rollercoaster. Images: nah_ledi, panmacmillansa

Source: Instagram

Rachel Kolisi on why she left Kolisi Foundation

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared the real reason behind Rachel Kolisi's decision to cut ties with the Kolisi Foundation.

Following the end of her marriage, the businesswoman and philanthropist revealed the news that she had stepped down from her position. She later revealed that her reason was not as scandalous as what many people thought.

Source: Briefly News