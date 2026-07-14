Emtee's court case was postponed, with his R1,000 bail extended while investigations continue

Nicole Chinsamy's mother broke her silence, saying the family is now standing firmly behind her daughter

The rapper's troubled marriage returned to the spotlight as past abuse allegations and divorce proceedings resurfaced

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Emtee's remains out on bail amid ongoing investigations. Image: Emtee

Source: Instagram

South African rapper Emtee, born Mthembeni Ndevu, remains out on bail after appearing briefly in the Midrand Magistrate's Court. The musician is facing charges relating to allegedly breaching a protection order obtained by his estranged wife, Nicole Chinsamy, in 2023. According to TshisaLIVE, the matter was postponed for further investigations, with his bail extended until his next court appearance.

Court delays case for investigations

The protection order bars Emtee from verbally abusing or harassing Chinsamy, including on social media. During his latest appearance, the court postponed the matter to allow investigations to continue.

TshisaLIVE also reported that a source claimed lyrics from Emtee's recently released song Buya, which features his girlfriend Nandi Ndathane, had been printed and added to the evidence being considered by investigators. The publication reported that the lyrics allegedly reference repeated police involvement and an unnamed person.

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Nicole Chinsamy's mother speaks out

Nicole's mother, Rosslyn Chinsamy, attended the court proceedings and said she felt compelled to publicly support her daughter after years of remaining silent.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, she said the family had spent years putting Emtee's interests first, but now believed it was time to prioritise Nicole's wellbeing. She added that, despite continuing to treat the rapper with respect, she felt that respect had not been returned to her daughter.

Couple's troubled relationship resurfaces

Court postpones case amid legal battle with estranged wife

Source: Instagram

Emtee and Nicole's relationship has attracted public attention for years. In 2023, the couple publicly accused each other of abuse and shared images on social media showing bruises and damage inside their home.

That same year, Emtee filed for divorce and briefly moved out before the pair reconciled and later welcomed their third child. However, the reunion did not last. Earlier this year, the rapper moved into his own home, and the couple are once again heading for divorce as the legal battle continues.

Emtee responds to Nicole's allegations

Recently Briefly News reported that South African rapper Emtee has responded after his estranged wife, Nicole Chinsamy, accused him of neglecting their children.

The rapper denied the allegations, saying there was more to the situation than what had been shared publicly. He added that he would leave the matter to the courts instead of engaging in an online back-and-forth, with his response sparking mixed reactions on social media.

Source: Briefly News