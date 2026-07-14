Hugo van der Berg, 51, fell into an open excavation near Lynnwood Road after the Springboks Test against Scotland at Loftus Versfeld

The Old East Safety Forum raised concerns about collapsed netting, displaced barriers and poor street lighting at the City of Tshwane construction site

Brooklyn police opened an inquest into the death as Van der Berg's family remembered him as a generous and soft-spoken man

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A 51-year-old rugby supporter died after falling into an open construction excavation near Loftus Versfeld following the Springboks Test against Scotland on Saturday, 12 July 2026, raising serious questions about public safety around the stadium precinct.

Springboks fan Hugo Van Der Berg tragically died on Saturday, 11 July 2026. Image: Hugo van Der Berg

Source: Facebook

Hugo van der Berg fell into the excavation at the corner of Lynnwood Road and Roper Street as thousands of spectators made their way home after the match. Members of the public, including off-duty doctors, nurses and trained first-aid personnel, climbed into the excavation in an attempt to save him before Advanced Life Support paramedics arrived. Despite prolonged resuscitation efforts, Van der Berg was declared dead at the scene.

The tragedy was compounded by the fact that his family spent several days searching for him before they received confirmation that he was the man found dead near the sports precinct. Earlier on the day of the match, Van der Berg had given a cheerful interview to the SABC ahead of kick-off, in what would turn out to be his final public appearance.

Questions raised over construction site safety

Concerns have emerged over safety measures at the excavation where Van der Berg lost his life, with the Old East Safety Forum claiming the rescue effort was made more difficult by additional incidents at the site.

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The Forum has since questioned whether enough safety measures were in place at the City of Tshwane construction site. It raised concerns about damaged protective netting, barriers that were no longer properly positioned, and poor lighting along sections of Lynnwood Road, particularly given the large number of pedestrians leaving Loftus Versfeld after the rugby match.

Family pays tribute to much-loved Van der Berg

Van der Berg’s sister-in-law, Yolanda van der Berg, remembered him as a humble and compassionate man who was always ready to lend a hand to others.

“He was deeply loved by everyone who knew him,” she said.

Brooklyn police have opened an inquest into Van der Berg’s death, with investigations continuing into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy. Authorities are yet to determine the full chain of events that led to the fatal fall.

Rassie Erasmus provides update on Siya Kolisi

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus has given a fresh update and moved to ease concerns over captain Siya Kolisi's fitness, confirming that he will sit out this Saturday's Test against Wales in Durban while assuring supporters that he will be ready for action in August.

Source: Briefly News