A rugby fan passed away after falling into an unsecured excavation near Loftus Versfeld following a Springbok Test on Saturday, 11 July, 2026

Three other people were also caught up in incidents at the same site, as crowds gathered around the edge of the hole, causing the ground to collapse

The Old East Safety Forum flagged collapsed safety netting, displaced barricades and poor street lighting as key failures at the construction site

A man died after plunging into an open excavation near Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Saturday night, following the Nations Championship Test between the Springboks and Scotland, raising serious concerns about pedestrian safety around the stadium.

A rugby fan died after falling into an open excavation following Saturday night’s Springbok Test against Scotland at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria. Photo: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

The incident took place at the corner of Lynnwood Road and Roper Street in Brooklyn on 11 July, as thousands of spectators streamed out of the ground after the match.

According to the Old East Safety Forum, the victim, believed to be middle-aged, struck his head on bricks at the bottom of the excavation and suffered fatal head injuries as a result.

The reports came months after the South African rugby community lost former player Russell Nelson, and also a young player who died during training.

Rescue efforts and additional casualties

Witnesses at the site, including off-duty healthcare workers and individuals trained in first aid, quickly entered the excavation in an effort to save the victim. They began performing CPR before Advanced Life Support paramedics reached the scene. Despite prolonged resuscitation attempts by both bystanders and emergency personnel, the man was declared dead at the scene.

The rescue operation was further complicated by three separate incidents that unfolded during the response. In one case, an elderly man lost his footing and slid down the steep embankment into the excavation, eventually coming to rest against an exposed drainage pipe.

Another individual, who had climbed into the excavation to assist emergency crews, also slipped and fell into the hole. At the same time, the large crowd gathered around the edge caused part of the surrounding ground to collapse, sending loose soil cascading onto rescuers below and increasing the risk to both emergency responders and members of the public.

Safety failures identified at the site

Following the incident, the Old East Safety Forum highlighted several safety failures at the construction site. It reported that parts of the safety netting had collapsed, reducing their ability to protect pedestrians, while several barriers had been moved and were no longer properly secured. In addition, inadequate street lighting along the affected stretch made it more difficult for people to see potential hazards after sunset.

According to the forum, safety precautions were noticeably stronger in the vicinity of the stadium but became less effective further along Lynnwood Road. It specifically pointed to the excavation at Roper Street, arguing that it was not adequately protected despite the large crowds expected to pass through the area following the sporting event.

The organisation said it had reviewed the event's operational and traffic management plans as part of its routine community safety preparations ahead of the match.

During that assessment, the forum discovered that the roadworks and temporary road closures on Lynnwood Road had not been reflected in the official planning documents. It said this omission became apparent when the Springboks' team convoy was reportedly forced to take an alternative route through Brooklyn because its intended route was inaccessible.

The forum further claimed that it had raised these issues with the Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department before the match through informal channels. Despite those warnings, it said no revised operational plan was introduced to account for the roadworks or strengthen pedestrian safety measures.

Rugby legend dies after cardiac arrest

Briefly News also reported that a rugby legend passed away at the age of 68, a few days after suffering cardiac arrest.

The rugby icon was unable to recover despite medical efforts to revive him after the cardiac arrest incident.

Source: Briefly News