A petrol attendant in South Africa rescued a tiny Serval kitten left exposed and alone after a veld fire destroyed its habitat

The South African Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre sent volunteers on an 80km round trip to collect the frightened kitten from the garage

The Serval kitten is now receiving veterinary care and may soon be paired with another young Serval rescued from a poaching incident

The kitten has reportedly settled well. Images: South African Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre

Source: Facebook

A petrol attendant became an unlikely wildlife hero after spotting a Serval kitten stranded in the open following a devastating veld fire somewhere in South Africa.

The fire had stripped the surrounding bush bare, leaving the small wild cat completely exposed, with no cover and no sign of a mother or siblings. The attendant scooped up the frightened kitten and handed it to the garage owner, who phoned wildlife contact Judy for help. Judy immediately reached out to volunteers Anton and Tarien Schoultz, who jumped in their car and drove roughly 80km to collect the animal.

When Anton and Tarien arrived, the attendant proudly presented the kitten, which had tucked itself into a cardboard box in what the South African Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre described as an Oscar-worthy attempt at invisibility. Its enormous ears, however, gave it away completely.

Rescue fees and wildlife law

The attendant, clearly delighted with his find, cheekily asked Anton whether there might be a “rescue fee” for handing the kitten over. Anton explained, warmly but firmly, that paying for rescued wildlife would put everyone in breach of wildlife trade legislation.

As a Threatened or Protected Species under TOPS regulations, any financial exchange involving a Serval, even one intended as a gesture of thanks, carries serious legal consequences. The kitten was surrendered without any fuss.

The little Serval was then taken to Dr Garith Newby at Selpark Veterinary Clinic for a full examination. The rehabilitation centre’s main concern was that the fire’s intense heat may have left his eyes dry and irritated.

By all accounts, the kitten has settled in well, enjoying warm blankets, regular feeds and the company of humans willing to wake up at 2am with a bottle.

In the coming weeks, he is expected to meet Mufasa, a young Serval currently in the centre’s care after surviving a poaching incident in June 2026. The centre is quietly hoping the two might form a lasting bond.

See the pictures in the Facebook post below:

More animal rescues features on Briefly News

Source: Briefly News