A dramatic emergency rescue of a puppy trapped in a stormwater drain captured the hearts of the Newcastle community

The life-saving mission was a joint effort between the Newcastle SPCA, the local fire department, and Protection Services

Social media users were touched, and flooded the comments section with high praise and honour for the dedicated group

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A tiny puppy is lucky to be alive after being washed down a stormwater pipe during a heavy storm in Newcastle. Image: Newcastle SPCA

Source: Facebook

A rainy day in Newcastle turned into a tense life-saving mission after a tiny puppy became trapped inside a stormwater drain on 22 March 2026.

The heart-wrenching video was shared on Facebook by Newcastle SPCA, showing the pup fighting against a strong flow of water. The clip quickly gained traction, reaching hundreds of comments from viewers who were emotional and happy that the puppy was found.

To ensure a safe rescue, the Newcastle Protection Services and the fire department were called in to safeguard the dangerous pipes and gain access to the animal. The rescue was made possible by a young lady named Zinhle Mdlalose, who spotted the puppy in distress and immediately called for help. The SPCA hailed her as a “tiny pup’s hero,” noting that without her quick thinking, the story might not have had a happy ending.

The heroes behind the happy ending

The mission also marked a milestone for a rescuer named Landi. Despite it being her first pipe rescue, and feeling nervous about what lay inside the dark drain, she dove straight in to pull the puppy to safety. Facebook account Newcastle SPCA praised the fire department for their expertise and passion, which allowed the team to complete the rescue safely.

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Watch the Facebook reel here:

SA honours the brave team

The clip went viral, gaining 666K views and hundreds of comments from social media users who were deeply moved by the rescue. Many viewers praised the SPCA team, calling them real-life heroes. Some said they were too emotional while watching the clip and thanked the team for their dedication to finding the puppy. Others said the world needed more people with care and love for animals like the SPCA team, and gave them their respects.

Viewers were emotional after seeing rescuer Landi’s commitment to finding the puppy. Image: Alex Green

Source: UGC

User @Marianne Steyn said:

"The lady from the SPCA with her team. Wow! That is dedication and passion for their job, well done. Thank you, Zinhle! The world needs more people like you. Well done. Thanks to the SPCA for your help and for looking after the voiceless animals. SPCA keep up the good work. Respect!"

User @ Karen Breytenbach commented:

"I just watched this amazing rescue on The Good Things Guy, and I'm still bawling my eyes out ( happy tears of course). Well done to the incredible lady who phoned it in and all of the brave rescuers, especially Landi You guys are phenomenal."

User @Engela Lerm shared:

"I can't stop crying. I never knew we had so many heroes. All of you got a place booked in heaven."

User @Okuhle Boya added:

"Poor baby, you guys saved his life."

User @Moses Pillay said:

"Beautiful. Our true heroes of life. Blessings to all."

User @Kim Breedt commented:

"Wow guys! This is incredible well done, and thank you! Please keep us updated on her adoption and new family."

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Source: Briefly News