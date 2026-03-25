Local parents were entertained by their young son’s sportsmanship and talent during a rugby match at his school

The proud parents filmed Milan dominating on the field, where he scored major points for his team and sparked an online debate about his future in rugby

Social media users flooded the comments section to praise the little boy's skills, while others found his father’s contagious laughter amusing

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Parents watch in awe of their toddler's talent during a school rugby match. Image: @hendy_seerane

Source: Instagram

A school sports day turned into an amusing scene as a set of parents from Pretoria could not contain their excitement and amusement at their son’s dominance on the field.

The clip was shared by the dad, who is a rugby sponsorship manager, on his Instagram handle @hendy_seerane on 21 March 2026. It gained massive traction with over 300 comments from viewers who raved about the young boy's sporting talent.

The proud parents filmed their son as they were preparing to begin the match. As soon as the game started, Milan stood out, showing signs of a true Springbok and dominating in the field. His speed was unmatched, as he continuously scored tries for his team.

Little Milani dominates during a school rugby match

At some point, the dad, Instagram user @hendy_seerane, tried to encourage Milan to pass the ball, but the little boy knew it was safer for him, and none of the kids could keep up with his speed. He ran again and scored another try for his side. Amused, the dad continuously laughed at the whole scene, with his wife joining him.

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Watch little Milan's heartwarming Instagram video below:

SA loves little Milani

The clip gained traction, amassing many views and hundreds of comments from social media users who felt that the little boy had a bright future in the rugby industry. Many viewers said they would save the video and re-share it when Milan was a Springbok player. Some noted that the dad seemed to be enjoying the game more than anyone else in the field, adding that he had realised that he was watching a star in the making. Others called the young boy a natural, saying all he needed to be taught was just the rules of the game.

Milan had SA convinced that he would become a Springbok player. image: @milanseerane

Source: Instagram

User @zandile.hlatshwayo shared:

"Lol! Dad was enjoying this the most 😂."

User @bobbie89er commented:

"Someone, please, like my comment so that we can come back here in the next 15/16 years to watch him win for the Springboks! Well done, mom and dad👏."

User @shanley.jantjies said:

"Dad's laugh is because he's watching a star in the making 😂."

User @tarennaidoo added:

"I love how he has the ball in one hand and then drives with the other to get that speed, 🔥 brilliant!"

User @gracemtungwazi asked:

"Did the coach really explain to others what is expected, because the way Milani understood the task 😂 I'm suspicious? Well done, Milan."

User @cathy.j.v.r commented:

"This child is a natural! You can't actually train this part. Just teach him the rules, his job and stand back❤️!"

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Source: Briefly News