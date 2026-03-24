A local woman met a charming American golfer at the LIV Golf event in Johannesburg recently

She captured the interaction with the man, where she could not hide her excitement on TikTok, sparking a massive debate

Social media users flooded the comments section, wishing they had gone to the event, while others enquired when the next event would be

An American man attending a golf tournament charmed a local woman while chatting with her. Image: @withlove.kamo

Source: TikTok

A young woman shared an interaction with an American suitor who was trying to get her to stay a little longer at the LIV Golf men's professional golf tournament in Steyn City.

She shared the clip on her TikTok handle @withlove.kamo on 22 March 2026, where it went viral, gaining massive views and comments from viewers who envied her for attending the event.

The creator filmed the interaction, showing only herself as the man tried to get her to stay. Blushing, she told him that he needed to go home, but the man begged her, still keen on hanging out. She told him she would see him tomorrow, but the man got closer, hoping to charm her into staying, and it worked. TikTok user @withlove.kamo laughed while visibly looking like she was enjoying the moment with the perfect stranger.

The LIV Golf format explained

LIV Golf features a high-stakes structure where individual and team competition take place at the same time, according to the official LIV Golf website. Each event consists of a 54-hole stroke play tournament with no cut, meaning every player stays in the game for all three days of the shotgun-start action. While players earn individual points and prize money, they also score points for their specific four-man teams. The season ends with a major Team Championship, featuring a match-play showdown to crown the overall winning team of the year.

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Watch the TikTok video below:

SA shows interest in the LIV golfing tournament

The clip gained traction, with 305K social media users viewing the woman's post and hundreds flooding the comments section to share their thoughts on the meeting. Many viewers loved the duo's interaction, noting how charmed the creator was. Some were disappointed in themselves for not going to the event, but promised to attend the 2027 tournament. One user excitedly noted that she met an executive at the LIV tournament who now wants to be her boyfriend.

Viewers were hoping that she would give him a chance. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

User @Bongani_Drama joked:

"Kore (looks like) we missed out on tenders at LIV Golf!"

User @Future Rich Housewife shared:

"When is the next event, and where can we buy tickets. Please advise, kuyaphuthuma (it's urgent)."

User @Zintle Ramano detailed:

"I met an executive who now wants to be my boyfriend 😂😭. The saxophones are getting louder."

User @MissKhosiNkosi said:

"I don’t understand why I didn’t take this event seriously and got myself tickets."

User @Eyamakhize added:

"Oh, this is so wonderful. Enjoy being young guys. I love it for you."

User @Thandeka Mthombeni shared:

"😂Love this for you, sis."

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Source: Briefly News