Zimbabwe President Mnangagwa welcomed King Misuzulu kaZwelithini to State House in Harare on 14 July 2026

The Zulu King travelled to Zimbabwe alongside a royal delegation and traditional leaders from South Africa

The meeting centred on strengthening cultural ties between the two nations, with illegal immigration among the key issues discussed

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Zulu King MisuZulu ka Zwelthini meeting Zimbabwe President Ernest Mnangagwa. Image: @edmnangagwa/X

Source: Twitter

ZIMBABWE - President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reflected on the significance of the visit of Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini to the State House in Harare on 14 July 2026.

The King travelled with a royal delegation and traditional leaders from South Africa, in what both sides described as a significant moment for regional relations. Their discussions covered a range of issues, with the question of illegal immigration in South Africa understood to be one of the most pressing topics on the table.

Mngangagwa highlights cultural bonds between the two countries

President Mnangagwa took to X the following morning to share his reflections on the visit, calling it an honour and a privilege to welcome His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini of AmaZulu.

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The President framed the meeting as a reaffirmation of deep historical ties between the two countries.

"Our meeting reinforces the deep, historical, and unbreakable cultural bonds that unite the people of Zimbabwe and South Africa," he said.

He also added that traditional leadership remains a cornerstone of African identity, preserving Africans' rich heritage and guiding communities toward peace and unity.

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Mnangagwa commits to open doors

Mnangagwa used the occasion to signal Zimbabwe's broader intent to strengthen relationships across the region. "Zimbabwe continues to open its doors to our regional brothers and sisters as we strengthen these foundational ties," he said.

He added that he looked forward to "continued collaboration, mutual respect, and shared prosperity between our nations."

The meeting comes at a time when anti-illegal immigration sentiment has been running high in South Africa, making the involvement of traditional leadership in regional diplomacy particularly noteworthy.

King Misuzulu and wife board plane to Zimbabwe

Briefly News also reported that avideo showing AmaZulu King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini and his wife, Nomzamo Myeni, boarding a small helicopter has circulated widely on social media following the fallout from an earlier clip in which the King was heard making insulting remarks towards his wife and the leader of the Shembe church. The helicopter footage,shows the royal couple at what appears to be a private airfield or heliport in KwaZulu-Natal.

Source: Briefly News