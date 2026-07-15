Robert Marawa has sparked debate after comparing Senegal's controversial team doctor saga with a South African gynaecologist's unlikely football success story

Senegal's medical setup has come under scrutiny after a decade-long national team role raised questions about qualifications, timing and accountability

A gynaecologist leading a club into the Betway Premiership has added a fresh twist to the argument dividing football fans across Africa

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Sports presenter Robert Marawa has reacted after Senegal Football Federation president Abdoulaye Fall admitted that the national team's doctor had served the Lions of Teranga for a decade despite being trained as a gynaecologist rather than a sports medicine specialist.

Robert Marawa reacted to the Senegal Football Federation's admission that the team doctor was a gynaecologist. Image:@robertmarawa and Fran Santiago

Source: UGC

The veteran broadcaster shared the story on X on Tuesday 14 July 2026, before tweeting about what he saw as an ironic twist closer to home, noting that a South African gynaecologist who also serves as both chairman and coach has just guided his club to promotion to the Betway Premiership.

Speaking at a press conference, Fall acknowledged that Dr Abderahmane Fedior did not have the specialist sports medicine qualifications expected at elite international level.

"Our team doctor doesn't have the academic background to support our athletes. This is something I discovered rather late, because Dr Fedior is a gynaecologist by training," Fall said, according to Graphic Online.

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Fall accepted responsibility for the oversight, saying he only realised the mismatch after taking office.

The revelation came during a difficult period for Senegalese football. The Teranga Lions were knocked out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after surrendering a two-goal lead in a 3-2 Round of 32 defeat, while head coach Pape Thiaw and his entire technical team were dismissed shortly afterwards.

The admission also followed reports by Reuters that some Senegal players had questioned Fedior's ability to deal with football-related injuries because of his medical specialisation.

Robert Marawa points out the irony

Instead of simply criticising Senegal's decision, Marawa pointed to what he believed was an interesting contradiction.

He posted:

"A gynaecologist has just earned promotion to the Betway Premiership as both chairman and coach. Senegal are saying theirs wasn't qualified enough to be team doctor."

See the post on X below.

Marawa was referring to Dr Xanti Pupuma, who is a qualified gynaecologist by profession and also the chairman and head coach of Milford FC. Under his leadership, Milford FC secured promotion to the 2026/27 Betway Premiership after a successful Motsepe Foundation Championship campaign.

Besides running the football club, Pupuma continues to practise as a full-time gynaecologist, something he has previously said he has no intention of giving up.

Marawa's post quickly gained traction, with football supporters debating whether Senegal's problems were really linked to the doctor's background or whether the federation was looking for answers after a disappointing World Cup campaign.

Fans divided over Marawa's view

@BonaventureBVM questioned why the issue had only emerged now.

"This discourse is utterly bereft of rudimentary logic. Senegal has been a powerhouse and consistently dominant team on the continent for the last 10 years with a Gynaecologist as a team physician. Why now? This reeks of disingenuous opportunism."

@heavendez defended the doctor's medical credentials.

"These guys act foolish sometimes; gynaecology is a speciality all doctors start as medical officers."

@hodmudau believed Senegal were simply searching for someone to blame.

"Senegal fired the doctor for nothing. They are fishing for reasons for poor World Cup display."

Meanwhile, @DocPhuti related the story to his own football experience.

"What a good season to be a gynaecologist. We do love soccer and we doctors. I was a team doctor for Platinum City Rovers. Last season I was a team doctor for ViaSports."

CAF President on Morocco hosting tournaments

Briefly News previously reported that CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe has addressed the controversy surrounding Morocco hosting major tournaments in Africa in recent years.

The North African nation has hosted several events recently, raising questions among football fans and analysts about a perceived preference.

Source: Briefly News